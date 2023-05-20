Capital Small Finance Bank’s profit up 50%

Chandigarh, May 19
Jalandhar-based Capital Small Finance Bank has reported a 50 per cent growth in profit after tax at Rs 93.60 crore in FY 2023 as compared to Rs 62.57 crore in FY2022. For the full fiscal, the total business of the bank increased by 12 per cent to Rs 12,068 crore as compared to Rs 10,735 crore in FY 2022. Gross advances increased by 17 per cent to Rs 5,507 crore in FY 2023 from Rs 4,689 crore in FY 2022. The total deposits stood at Rs 6,561 crore.
