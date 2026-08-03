Capitol Hospital, Moga Expands Cashless Treatment Services Under Ayushman Bharat PM-JAY and Mukh Mantri Sehat Bima Yojana

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Moga (Punjab) [India], August 3: Strengthening its commitment to making quality healthcare more accessible and affordable, Capitol Hospital, Moga has expanded its cashless treatment services under the Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (PM-JAY) and the Mukh Mantri Sehat Bima Yojana (MMSBY). With this expansion, eligible beneficiaries can now avail cashless treatment across several additional specialties, enabling them to receive timely medical care without the burden of upfront treatment expenses.

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The move is aimed at improving access to specialised healthcare for patients who rely on government-supported health insurance schemes. Hospital authorities said the initiative reflects their continued focus on ensuring that advanced medical treatment is available to a wider section of society while reducing financial barriers that often delay critical care.

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Under the expanded cashless treatment programme, eligible patients can now receive treatment in the following departments:

* Cardiology

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* Cardiac Surgery

* Cancer Care

* Urology

* General Medicine

* General Surgery

* Dialysis Services

The hospital stated that the inclusion of these specialties will allow more patients suffering from both chronic and acute medical conditions to benefit from comprehensive healthcare services under the two government schemes.

Capitol Hospital, Moga offers multi-speciality healthcare through a team of experienced consultants, skilled medical professionals and trained support staff. Equipped with advanced diagnostic and treatment technologies, the hospital provides medical services across a broad range of specialties while focusing on timely diagnosis, evidence-based treatment protocols and patient centred care.

Healthcare experts have consistently highlighted that access to affordable treatment remains one of the biggest challenges for patients requiring specialised care. By expanding the scope of cashless services under Ayushman Bharat PM-JAY and the Mukh Mantri Sehat Bima Yojana, the hospital aims to bridge this gap and ensure that eligible beneficiaries can access quality healthcare without financial hardship.

Commenting on the development, Dr. C. S. Pruthi, Chairman, Capitol Hospital, said:

"At Capitol Hospital, our constant endeavour has been to make world class healthcare accessible to as many people as possible. The expansion of cashless services under Ayushman Bharat PM-JAY and the Mukh Mantri Sehat Bima Yojana is another significant step towards that vision. By integrating advanced medical technology, experienced clinicians and government healthcare schemes, we aim to ensure that eligible patients receive quality treatment without financial hardship. We will continue to expand such patient centric initiatives in the larger public interest."

He further noted that strengthening partnerships with government healthcare initiatives enables hospitals to deliver advanced medical care to a larger population while supporting the broader objective of improving healthcare accessibility across the region.

The expansion includes specialised services for patients suffering from cardiovascular diseases, cancer, kidney disorders and other medical conditions that often require long-term treatment or surgical intervention. Access to cashless treatment in these departments is expected to reduce delays in seeking medical attention, particularly for economically vulnerable families covered under the schemes.

According to the hospital, departments such as Cardiology and Cardiac Surgery are equipped to manage a wide spectrum of heart-related conditions through advanced diagnostics and interventional procedures. Similarly, the Cancer Care department offers multidisciplinary treatment supported by modern medical infrastructure, while Urology services address various disorders affecting the urinary tract and related organs.

The inclusion of General Medicine and General Surgery further broadens the scope of healthcare available under the cashless programme, enabling eligible patients to receive treatment for a wide range of common medical conditions and surgical procedures. In addition, Dialysis Services have been brought under the scheme to support patients suffering from chronic kidney disease who require regular treatment as part of their long-term care.

Speaking about the expanded services, Dr. Harnoor Singh Pruthi, Medical Director, Capitol Hospital, said:

"Timely diagnosis and appropriate treatment play a vital role in managing serious illnesses. With the inclusion of General Medicine, General Surgery and Dialysis under the cashless scheme, eligible patients will have easier access to essential healthcare without delays caused by financial concerns. Our multidisciplinary team, supported by advanced technology and evidence based clinical practices, remains committed to delivering the highest standards of patient care."

He added that improving access to specialised healthcare through government-supported schemes not only benefits individual patients but also contributes towards better public health outcomes by encouraging early diagnosis and timely medical intervention.

Hospital officials said the institution continues to invest in advanced medical technology, specialised healthcare infrastructure and clinical excellence to provide comprehensive treatment under one roof. The hospital's multidisciplinary approach enables different specialists to work together in managing complex medical conditions, ensuring coordinated care and improved treatment outcomes for patients.

The management also emphasised that eligible beneficiaries under the Ayushman Bharat PM-JAY and the Mukh Mantri Sehat Bima Yojana can visit the dedicated Ayushman Help Desk at Capitol Hospital, Moga to verify their eligibility and complete the necessary documentation for availing cashless treatment. Patients are advised to carry the required identification and scheme-related documents to facilitate the admission process.

The Ayushman Help Desk has been established to assist beneficiaries with enrolment verification, documentation and guidance regarding the treatment process under the respective healthcare schemes.

Located on NH-703 near Bughipura Chowk on the Amritsar-Barnala Highway, Capitol Hospital, Moga serves patients from Moga and neighbouring districts by providing multi speciality medical services through experienced clinicians, modern infrastructure and advanced healthcare facilities. The hospital said it remains committed to strengthening access to affordable, quality healthcare by continuously expanding patient-centric initiatives and supporting government programmes that aim to improve healthcare delivery across the region.

For more information regarding eligibility, documentation or cashless treatment under the Ayushman Bharat PM-JAY and the Mukh Mantri Sehat Bima Yojana, beneficiaries may contact the Ayushman Help Desk at Capitol Hospital, Moga or call the hospital helpline at 01636-356666.

Contact:

Capitol Hospital, Moga

NH-703, Amritsar-Barnala Highway, Near Bughipura Chowk, Moga, Punjab

*Helpline:* 01636-356666

Website: https://www.capitolhospital.com

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