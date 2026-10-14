Capt. Sumit Yadav Appointed Chairman of Foreign Affairs Committee of Paralympic Committee of India

PNN

New Delhi [India], October 14: Capt. Sumit Yadav, an international relations professional, strategic affairs advisor and sports administration leader, has been appointed Chairman of the Foreign Affairs Committee of the Paralympic Committee of India (PCI). His appointment is expected to support India’s international engagement in para-sports by fostering global partnerships, strengthening institutional cooperation and creating new opportunities for Indian para-athletes.

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With professional experience spanning international affairs, strategic consultancy, global institutional relations and sports administration, Capt. Yadav brings a multidisciplinary background to his new responsibility. His focus will be on developing meaningful relationships with international sports federations, Paralympic institutions, diplomatic missions, corporations and development organisations to support the long-term growth of India’s para-sports ecosystem.

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Extensive Experience in International Diplomacy and Strategic Affairs

Capt. Yadav has developed an international professional network through diplomatic engagements, parliamentary interactions, global conferences and institutional collaborations across Europe, Russia, the Gulf region, Africa and South Asia.

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A notable aspect of his international experience is his participation on four occasions in Youth Assembly events held at the United Nations Headquarters in New York, where he engaged with international delegates, emerging global leaders and representatives of institutions from various countries.

He also participated as an international observer during the Russian Parliamentary Elections in Moscow in September 2021. His involvement in international conferences, diplomatic forums and strategic initiatives has contributed to his exposure to multilateral dialogue, international policy discussions and cross-border cooperation.

Throughout his professional journey, Capt. Yadav has held several international leadership and advisory positions, including Head of Diplomatic Relations at the Confederation of Young Leaders (CYL), Consultant to the BRICS Chamber of Commerce & Industry (BRICS CCI), Steering Committee Member of BRICS CCI Young Leaders, and Advisor to the Indian Institute of Governance and Leadership (IIGL).

His other engagements include serving as Country Coordinator for India at the Global Peace Institute (GPI CIC), London; Vice Chairman of the India Chapter of the Universal Peace Federation; Advisor to the Northern India Chapter of the World Humanity Commission; and India Representative at the Youth Internet Governance Forum in Indonesia.

These professional associations have provided opportunities to engage with international institutions and stakeholders across diplomatic, business, youth development and public affairs networks.

Sports Administration and International Governance

Alongside his international affairs experience, Capt. Yadav has been associated with sports administration and institutional development at national and international levels.

His sports governance experience includes serving as a Governing Body Member of the Police & Fire Games Board of India, Director of the Asian Police Sports Board, Ad-hoc Committee Member of the Commonwealth Police Sports Union, Executive Director of the Physical Education and Sports Council of India, and Vice President of the Association of Sports Kickboxing India.

He has also undertaken representative responsibilities associated with the Secretary General of the World Sports Alliance and participated in international physical education and sports development networks.

This combination of sports administration and international institutional engagement is expected to contribute to his work in building stronger relationships between Indian para-sports organisations and global sporting bodies.

International Awards and Recognitions

Capt. Sumit Yadav has received several recognitions associated with international leadership, public affairs, youth development and peace initiatives.

His distinctions include the Political Analyst of the Year recognition presented at the House of Commons, UK Parliament, London, in May 2021; Universal Peace Ambassador recognition associated with the Universal Peace Federation; and the Youth Icon Award presented in Switzerland by the Geneva School of Diplomacy and International Relations.

He has also received the Global Peace and Youth Ambassador Award from RAFY, in partnership with the Ministry of Youth, Government of Maldives, and the National Youth Icon Award from the International Youth Committee, India.

Another distinction associated with his professional journey is the Project 100 Nobel Peace Award, presented at the Constitution Club of India in New Delhi. This recognition is separate from the Nobel Peace Prize.

Academic Background and Professional Qualifications

Capt. Yadav holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Information Technology from Shobhit University, India, and has pursued studies in international diplomacy and political affairs at the Geneva School of Diplomacy, Switzerland.

He also holds commercial pilot qualifications under International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) and Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) licensing frameworks.

His academic and professional background combines information technology, international affairs, aviation and institutional leadership, reflecting a multidisciplinary approach to strategic engagement and organisational development.

Focus on Global Partnerships for Indian Para-Athletes

As Chairman of the Foreign Affairs Committee, Capt. Yadav aims to strengthen India’s international relationships in para-sports and facilitate greater cooperation between Indian sporting institutions and international stakeholders.

His proposed priorities include developing partnerships with international sports federations, Paralympic institutions, diplomatic missions, global corporations, philanthropic organisations and international development agencies.

Key areas of focus are expected to include international training opportunities, sporting exchanges, knowledge-sharing initiatives, access to modern sports infrastructure and sustainable sponsorship and funding partnerships.

His international professional network could also help facilitate engagement with organisations and stakeholders across Europe, Russia, the Gulf countries, Africa and Asia.

Corporate participation is another important area of focus, particularly through sponsorship programmes, corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives and long-term partnerships aimed at supporting para-athlete development.

Strengthening India’s Global Paralympic Presence

India’s increasing participation and achievements in international para-sports have created opportunities for stronger institutional cooperation, athlete development and international sporting partnerships.

Through the Foreign Affairs Committee, Capt. Yadav intends to support initiatives that connect Indian para-athletes with global sporting opportunities, encourage the exchange of expertise and promote stronger relationships with international sports institutions.

The broader objective is to contribute to an inclusive and sustainable sporting environment in which athletes with disabilities can access improved resources, training opportunities, international exposure and recognition.

Capt. Sumit Yadav’s appointment places him at the intersection of international relations and sports administration, with a stated focus on expanding India’s global para-sports engagement and developing partnerships that can support the next phase of growth for Indian para-athletes.

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