Captain Polyplast Limited Elevates Its Market Presence; Gets Listed on NSE with Effect from 23 July, 2026

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Rajkot (Gujarat) [India], July 22: Captain Polyplast Limited (CPL, BSE: 536974), one of the leading manufacturers and exporters of micro irrigation solutions, with a diversified presence in the solar EPC market, is pleased to announce that the National Stock Exchange of India Limited (NSE) has issued a circular, notifying the listing of the Company's equity shares on the NSE with effect from 23 July, 2026. This marks a significant milestone in the Company's journey, as it now gains access to a wider and deeper pool of investors through one of India's largest stock exchanges.

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Key Listing Details:

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- Exchange: NSE

- Symbol: CPL

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- ISIN: INE536P01021

- Face Value: ₹2/- per share

- Total Shares: 6,01,78,790 equity shares

- Effective Date of Trading: 23 July, 2026

Expanding Horizons:

The listing of Captain Polyplast Limited's equity shares on the NSE is a landmark milestone in the Company's growth journey. The NSE listing significantly enhances the Company's visibility and accessibility to a broader base of domestic and institutional investors, providing greater liquidity and improved price discovery for its shareholders. This dual listing on both BSE and NSE underscores the Company's commitment to transparency, good corporate governance, and creating long-term value for all its stakeholders.

With a strong and growing order book across micro-irrigation, solar EPC, and polymer segments, the Ahmedabad plant now operational, and a robust distribution network spanning 16 states across India and exports to Africa, Latin America, and the Middle East, Captain Polyplast Limited is well-positioned to leverage the enhanced capital market platform to accelerate its next phase of growth.

Commenting on this milestone, Mr. Ritesh Khichadia, Whole Time Director, Captain Polyplast Limited said, "We are delighted to announce the listing of our equity shares on the National Stock Exchange of India. This is a proud and significant moment for Captain Polyplast Limited and for all our stakeholders who have been part of our journey. The NSE listing opens up a much larger investor base for us and reflects the growing confidence of the market in our business model and growth potential.

We remain firmly committed to our strategy of expanding our micro-irrigation, solar EPC, and polymer businesses, and we are confident that this listing will provide us with the visibility and platform to deliver even greater value to our shareholders, customers, employees, and all stakeholders in the years ahead."

About Captain Polyplast Limited

Captain Polyplast Limited is one of the leading players in the micro-irrigation industry, specializing in the manufacturing and export of equipment for a diverse range of agricultural applications. Established in 1997, the Company leverages over 25 years of expertise and operates manufacturing facilities in Rajkot (Gujarat) and Kurnool (Andhra Pradesh). It has built a strong distribution network spanning 16 states across India and exports to markets in Africa, Latin America, and the Middle East.

In recent years, CPL has diversified into the fast-growing solar EPC segment, focusing on solar water pumping systems and rooftop solar solutions, supported by strong government initiatives such as the PM-KUSUM scheme. The Company has also partnered with Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) for polymer product marketing in Gujarat, further strengthening its business portfolio.

The Ahmedabad plant, which has now commenced operations, spans Rs 70,000 sq. ft. and is expected to enhance manufacturing efficiency and profitability by enabling in-house production of critical components, thereby improving capacity utilization.

Looking ahead, CPL aims to increase the share of commercial sales, including non-subsidy micro-irrigation, PVC pipes, and exports, to optimize working capital. It also plans to expand its domestic and international footprint, while growth in the solar EPC vertical is expected to further diversify the revenue mix.

With a strong focus on strategic partnerships, operational excellence, and product quality, CPL is well-positioned to enhance its manufacturing capabilities and strengthen its leadership in the micro-irrigation and renewable energy sectors.

In FY26 (Consolidated), Captain Polyplast Limited reported Total Income of ₹419.75 Cr, EBITDA of ₹46.32 Cr, and Net Profit of ₹27.26 Cr.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice.

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