Home / Business / Captain Polyplast Ltd. Awarded LOA for Supply of Solar Pumps under PMKUSUM in Gujarat

ANI
Updated At : 05:05 PM Jul 26, 2025 IST
PNN

Rajkot (Gujarat) [India], July 26: Captain Polyplast Limited (CPL, BSE: 536974), is one of the leading manufacturer and exporter of micro irrigation solutions, and has diversified its operations into the burgeoning solar EPC, has received a Letter of Acceptance (LOA) from Dakshin Gujarat Vij Company Limited for its empanelment as a vendor under Component-B of the PM-KUSUM scheme in Gujarat.

The empanelment authorizes the company to supply off-grid standalone solar photovoltaic water pumping systems, reinforcing its position in the renewable energy-driven agricultural solutions segment. Component-B of the PM-KUSUM scheme focuses on deploying standalone solar pumps to reduce the dependence of farmers on grid power and diesel.

Commenting on the allotment of shares Mr. Ritesh Khichadia, a Whole Time Director of CaptainPolyplast Limited said, "The empanelment under Component-B of the PM-KUSUM scheme represents a strategic step in our journey to expand into the clean energy space. It reinforces our commitment to delivering sustainable, technology-driven solutions that address the evolving needs of the agricultural sector. This development strengthens our solar EPC business and opens up consistent revenue opportunities through government-led initiatives.

By leveraging our strong manufacturing capabilities and industry expertise, we are well-positioned to execute these projects efficiently and at scale. This move not only supports our diversification strategy beyond micro irrigation but also enhances our credibility in both public and private sector engagements. As we continue to expand our footprint across domestic and international markets, we remain focused on driving long-term growth, improving capacity utilization, and creating enduring value."

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

