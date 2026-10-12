Brings Greater Transparency, Payment Visibility and Opportunity to India’s Construction Workforce

Mumbai, Maharashtra, India (NewsVoir)

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• Made in India, AI-Assisted First Labour Management App designed specifically for labour contractors in India

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• Platform first built to match builders with labour contractors now handles work orders, site reports and billing

• Kharchi and RA bills can be followed stage by stage, with far fewer follow-up calls

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• Works with a company's existing ERP, so site data is entered only once

Captech Technologies Pvt. Ltd., a construction-technology company whose solutions are trusted by leading infrastructure firms across India, today relaunched its Captech eFORCE platform, the first Labour Management App designed specifically for labour contractors in India. The Made in India, AI-assisted solution deploys construction labour 5x faster than traditional methods and uniquely offers workers repeated job opportunities under the same construction company, fostering stability and long-term engagement.

Captech Technologies

Captech Technologies Pvt. Ltd

As the first-ever labour contractor management app in the market, Captech eFORCE addresses critical inefficiencies in workforce mobilization. Compared to traditional methods, it makes labour deployment 5x faster and increases deployment capacity 8x, so far more workers can be mobilised in less time. Built to scale to lakhs of contractors, the platform includes dedicated training programs to onboard contractors, many of whom are not tech-savvy, through AI-assisted phone calls and WhatsApp messages. The result: labour deployment is much faster, project timelines accelerate, and contractors gain consistent income streams while construction companies secure reliable manpower supply.

Captech eFORCE went live in 2020 as a labour marketplace, and that part remains. A developer or contractor posts a requirement with the BOQ, drawings, scope and timelines attached. Labour contractors apply with their credentials. PAN, GST and bank details are checked on the platform before the work is awarded. After that, work orders, crew deployment and Digital Daily Progress Reports are handled in the same place. The senior management assigned to the project get a clear view across multiple sites showing bottlenecks and crew shortage if any.

Captech eFORCE currently works with over 5,000 labour contractors impacting close to 5,00,000 blue-collar workforces, across 30+ projects across India.

Speaking about the relaunch, Asutosh Katyal, Founder & CEO, Captech Technologies, said, "Most contractors we work with have one recurring worry, and it is the bill. Has it been certified, and when will the money come? Until now the only way to find out was to keep calling the site office. After this relaunch the contractor and the project team look at the same record, and it ties into the ERP the company already uses. We started out as a place to find labor. Captech eFORCE is now the platform on which a construction job is run, from the work order to the final payment."

On most Indian sites, a lot of this still happens over the phone. Updates go out on WhatsApp and end up in spreadsheets, if they are recorded at all. For a contractor with crews on several projects, finding out whether a bill has been certified usually means calling someone. Then calling again.

The relaunch goes after that problem directly. Kharchi (the advance paid to workers for daily expenses) and running account (RA) bills are tracked from the day they are submitted, and the contractor can check at any point whether a bill is still being processed or has been cleared for payment. Project teams on the company side see every pending bill across their sites in a single list.

For construction companies, there's no need to change the ERP they already use, because Captech eFORCE connects to it directly. Whatever is recorded on the platform, whether a work order, a progress report or a bill, goes into the company's ERP on its own. Nobody on site has to type it in a second time.

The app also offers onboarding through AI-assisted phone calls and WhatsApp messages for contractors who are not comfortable with technology. Apart from onboarding, this also serves a dual functionality by sending them reminders and keeping them updated on their work. The platform is currently operational in multiple languages including English, Hindi, Marathi and Bangla.

About Captech Technologies Pvt. Ltd.

Captech Technologies Pvt. Ltd. is a construction-technology company focused on making workforce coordination and project execution more connected, transparent and efficient. Through its flagship platform, Captech eFORCE, the company bridges the gap between construction companies, developers, labour contractors and specialised vendors by supporting contractor discovery, workforce deployment, work-order management, project tracking and payment-related workflows.

Designed around the operational realities of India’s construction sector, Captech eFORCE helps stakeholders manage key processes through a single digital platform, enabling better coordination between project requirements and workforce availability. The platform also supports multilingual access and uses technology to improve visibility, productivity and efficiency across construction operations.

Captech Technologies Pvt. Ltd. is building technology for the workforce that builds the nation.

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