Captive, commercial and other coal mines cross 200 MT production mark in FY26: Coal Ministry

Captive, commercial and other coal mines cross 200 MT production mark in FY26: Coal Ministry

ANI
Updated At : 06:15 PM Mar 13, 2026 IST
New Delhi [India], March 13 (ANI): India's coal sector has achieved a significant milestone as Captive/Commercial & Other mines crossed the landmark of 200 Million Tonnes (MT) of coal production on March 11, 2026, during FY 2025-26, according to the statement released by the Ministry of Coal.

This achievement reflects the collective efforts and unwavering commitment of various Central and State Public Sector Undertakings (CPSUs/SPSUs) along with private sector participants, whose relentless work and resilience have played a crucial role in strengthening the nation's coal production.

Out of the total production, Captive and Commercial Coal Mines contributed 194.17 Million Tonnes (MT), while Other mines have contributed 6.06 MT, taking the overall production beyond the historic 200 MT mark, the statement added.

Notably, coal production in FY 2025-26 surpassed the total production of FY 2024-25 (197.32 MT) on March 7 2026, achieving this milestone 24 days ahead of last year.

The sector has thus continued to demonstrate strong momentum, recording a year-on-year growth of 10.56 per cent during the same period.

Furthermore, Coal dispatch has also maintained a steady upward trajectory, registering a 7.71 per cent year-on-year growth, increasing from 182.98 MT to 197.09 MT. This sustained rise in dispatch reflects the sector's growing capacity to meet the country's energy requirements while ensuring a reliable coal supply to key consuming sectors.

The Ministry of Coal remains committed to further advancing captive and commercial coal mining as a key driver of India's energy ecosystem.

Supported by forward-looking policies, technological innovation, and the dedication of the mining workforce, the sector continues to expand its contribution to national growth.

These achievements reaffirm coal's pivotal role in ensuring a reliable energy supply, supporting industrial progress, and reinforcing the vision of Aatmanirbhar Bharat, as India progresses on its path towards becoming a Viksit Bharat by 2047. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

