DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Grand Independence Day Sale Know More
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM CWG 2026 Games Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Business / Captive, commercial coal mines output rises 9.6% YoY in July 2026

Captive, commercial coal mines output rises 9.6% YoY in July 2026

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 02:33 PM Aug 03, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

New Delhi [India], August 3 (ANI): Monthly production and dispatch from captive and commercial coal mines continued their upward growth in July 2026, driven by higher operational performance across domestic blocks. Coal production from these blocks reached 14.78 million tonnes during the month, while total coal dispatches touched 17.49 million tonnes, according to the Ministry of Coal.

Advertisement

Output recorded a 9.61 per cent year-on-year growth compared to July 2025. According to official figures by the Ministry, cumulative production till July for the current financial year reached 63.16 million tonnes, compared to 59.42 million tonnes in FY26 and 53.72 million tonnes in FY25.

Advertisement

Cumulative dispatches till July rose to 70.14 million tonnes, compared to 66.02 million tonnes in FY26 and 45.97 million tonnes in FY25.

Advertisement

Addressing sector outcomes, the Ministry of Coal stated that "the encouraging performance highlights continued improvements in operational efficiency, enhanced mining productivity, and more effective utilisation of mining capacities across the Captive and Commercial coal mining sector."

The ministry further observed that "the sustained rise in production from Captive and Commercial mines is expected to reduce dependence on imported coal, strengthen supply chain resilience, conserve valuable foreign exchange, and advance the Government's vision of Atmanirbhar Bharat."

Advertisement

It added that this trend remains "essential for the nation's energy security and industrial development."

Outlining future administrative focus, the ministry affirmed that it "remains committed to fully unlocking the potential of the Captive and Commercial coal mining sector."

The Ministry stated that the government "will continue to sustain production growth, address supply-side constraints, and improve coal availability through progressive policy interventions, robust regulatory oversight, and continued stakeholder support."

This commitment aims at "ensuring that the sector makes a reliable contribution towards meeting the nation's growing energy and industrial requirements." (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts