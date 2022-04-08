Card-less cash withdrawal facility across all banks' ATM network soon: RBI

Absence of need for physical card would help prevent card skimming, card cloning frauds

Photo for representation only. Image: Twitter/@RBI

PTI

Mumbai, April 8

In a bid to check fraud, the Reserve Bank on Friday decided to permit all banks to introduce card-less cash withdrawal through ATMs.

Currently, card-less cash withdrawal through ATMs is a permitted mode of transaction offered by a few banks in the country on an on-us basis (for their customers at their own ATMs).

"It is now proposed to make card-less cash withdrawal facility available across all banks and ATM networks using the UPI. In addition to enhancing ease of transactions, the absence of the need for physical card for such transactions would help prevent frauds such as card skimming, card cloning, etc," RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das said while announcing bi-monthly monetary policy review.

It is proposed to enable customer authorisation through the use of Unified Payments Interface (UPI) while settlement of such transactions would happen through the ATM networks, a statement on Developmental and Regulatory Policies said.

Separate instructions would be issued to NPCI, ATM networks and banks shortly, it said.

With regard to Bharat Bill Payment System (BBPS), he said, it is an interoperable platform for bill payments, which has seen an increase in the volume of bill payments and billers over the years.

To further facilitate greater penetration of bill payments through the BBPS and to encourage participation of a greater number of non-bank Bharat Bill Payment Operating Units in the BBPS, it is proposed to reduce the net worth requirement of such entities from Rs 100 crore to Rs 25 crore.

The necessary amendment to regulations will be carried out shortly.

Users of BBPS enjoy benefits like standardised bill payment experience, centralised customer grievance redressal mechanism, prescribed customer convenience fee, etc.

Observing that payment systems play a catalytic role in facilitating financial inclusion and promoting financial stability, the statement said, maintaining the safety and security of these systems is a key objective of the RBI.

With greater adoption of digital payment modes, it is important to ensure that payment system infrastructures are not only efficient and effective but also resilient to conventional and emerging risks, specifically those relating to cyber security, it said.

"To ensure that our payment systems remain resilient to conventional and emerging risks, specifically those relating to cyber security, it is proposed to issue guidelines on Cyber Resilience and Payment Security Controls for Payment System Operators," he said.

Surviving traces of bygone era
Jalandhar

Surviving traces of bygone era

Heat wave likely in Delhi today, maximum temperature can reach 40 degrees Celsius
Delhi

Heat wave likely in Delhi today, maximum temperature can reach 40 degrees Celsius

Putin's daughters’ role in Russian government and here is why US is targeting them
Trending

Why US is targeting Putin's daughters Katerina and Maria

No carnivore escaped from zoo, says official
Chandigarh

No carnivore escaped from Chhatbir Zoo, says official

Mask off, feels like we’re back in pre-Covid times, say Chandigarh residents
Chandigarh

Mask off, feels like we’re back in pre-Covid times, say Chandigarh residents

Musk buys 9.2% in Twitter
Business

Elon Musk buys 9.2% in Twitter

Video: Shilpa Shetty, Badshah blasted for their ‘misbehaviour’ towards Harnaaz Sandhu on India's Got Talent; netizens say ‘they know Miss India will replace them soon’
Trending

Video: Shilpa Shetty, Badshah slammed for their 'misbehaviour' with Harnaaz Sandhu on India's Got Talent; netizens say 'they know Miss India will replace them all'

Happy birthday Kapil Sharma: This man earned it hard way, a sneak peek into his lavish lifestyle in Mumbai and Punjab
Pollywood

Happy birthday Kapil Sharma: This man earned it hard way, a sneak peek into his lavish lifestyle in Mumbai and Punjab

