CARD91 Launches AI-Powered Merchant Verification and Classification Suite to Simplify and Secure Onboarding

PRNewswire

Advertisement

Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], July 28: CARD91, a leading payments infrastructure provider, has introduced a secure and compliant AI-led Merchant Onboarding, Verification, and Classification Suite to streamline onboarding, reduce fraud, and ensure regulatory compliance for banks and payment aggregators.

The solution leverages AI/ML algorithms for real-time risk assessment, merchant verification, and automated classification, enabling institutions to onboard merchants swiftly and confidently.

Advertisement

Ajay Pandey, CEO of CARD91, remarked:

"Merchant onboarding has long been plagued by fragmented processes and compliance challenges. With our AI-powered suite, we're enabling banks and aggregators to move faster, reduce fraud, and stay fully compliant--while delivering a seamless onboarding experience for their merchants."

Advertisement

Key Features of the Solution Include:

* AI/ML Risk Assessment

Classify merchants by risk level--High, Medium, or Low--using advanced AI/ML algorithms.

* Comprehensive Verification

Verify merchant data through an intelligent analysis of trusted, publicly available data sources and critical elements of the merchant's digital footprint.

* Bulk Reclassification

Reclassify misrepresented merchants at scale for accurate data and compliance.

* Smart MCC Mapping

Leverage advanced natural language search for precise MCC assignments.

* Score-Based Limits

Set collection and transaction limits based on merchant risk scores.

* Streamlined DIY Onboarding

Enable secure, self-service onboarding flows within your merchant acquiring journey, with embedded verification and classification checks.

The solution equips acquiring institutions with the ability to:

* Mitigate Risk: Instantly flag and eliminate high-risk merchants using system intelligence.

* Protect Revenue: Avoid leakage due to pricing errors or incorrect merchant categorization.

* Stay Compliant: Ensure end-to-end adherence to AML/KYC norms and evolving RBI guidelines.

* Improve Efficiency: Automate manual processes to reduce delays and operational overhead.

* Derisk Portfolios: Build a clean, trustworthy merchant base for banking products like Current Accounts and Corporate Credit.

How It Works:

The platform collects merchant data with consent, verifies authenticity, assigns risk levels using AI models, and maps MCC codes accurately. Actionable risk scores are generated to inform decisions, with built-in workflows to reclassify and configure limits dynamically.

Reimagine Merchant Acquiring with CARD91

With its secure, compliant, and scalable suite, CARD91 continues to redefine payment infrastructure in India. The Merchant Onboarding Suite is now available for deployment by acquiring institutions looking to modernize and future-proof their operations.

About CARD91

CARD91 is an Issuance Platform-as-a-Service company providing unparalleled technology infrastructure to banks, prepaid license holders, and authorized dealers. The company enables them to issue various payment instruments (PPI, Credit Cards, Multi-currency Cards, UPI, and now, Credit Line on UPI) to their customers--ensuring seamless issuance and enhanced control. CARD91's support for multiple use cases aligns with its vision of making issuance seamless and swift for Issuers. With a team of 100+ professionals, CARD91 operates across key financial hubs, including Mumbai, Bangalore, Delhi, and Chennai.

For more information, visit https://card91.io/ or contact sales@card91.io.

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2446086/Card91_Logo.jpg

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)