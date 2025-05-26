DT
CARD91 Launches Full-Stack UPI Acquiring Switch to Power Merchant Payments at Scale

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], May 26: CARD91 is proud to announce the launch of its Full-Stack UPI Acquiring Solution to power merchant and corporate payment collections. With UPI surpassing 18 billion monthly transactions--and over 60% attributed to Person-to-Merchant (P2M) payments--acquiring has emerged as a critical driver of growth. Yet, significant gaps remain in the current ecosystem. CARD91's acquiring module within Blitz addresses these challenges head-on--offering a scalable, regulatory-compliant, and future-ready infrastructure tailored to the evolving needs of issuers and ecosystem players.
ANI
May 26, 2025
Key Features of CARD91's UPI Acquiring Solution:

* Seamless DIY merchant onboarding with AI-powered checks to reduce fraud and streamline the process.

* Instant VPA creation and QR code generation (both static and dynamic).

* Full transaction lifecycle management, including reconciliation and settlements.

* Comprehensive bank and merchant portals for operational control and advanced reporting.

* Bulk disbursals and collections for corporates through Netbanking.

* API-first architecture, with well-documented endpoints and response codes for smooth integrations.

* UPI IPO Management, enabling IPO applications via ASBA through UPI.

Ajay Pandey, CEO of CARD91, remarked:

"This launch represents a pivotal step in our mission to transform UPI acquiring infrastructure in India. From empowering micro-merchants to supporting corporate acquiring, our platform is built for scale, resilience, and adaptability. We are committed to enabling our partners to grow confidently in an increasingly dynamic digital payments landscape."

CARD91 is certified for UPI 2.0 acquiring, supports 2000+ transactions per second, maintains Rs 0% technical declines, and ensures 99.99% uptime. With integrated mobile apps and web portals for merchants, and centralized UPI control centers for banks, the solution is robust, intuitive, and cloud-deployable.

Whether enabling micro-merchant collections, expanding QR coverage, or launching a white-labeled merchant app, CARD91's acquiring stack is fraud-checked, compliance-ready, and built for scale.

This launch further reaffirms CARD91's commitment to strengthening India's digital payments infrastructure--delivering speed, simplicity, and scale to ecosystem players committed to responsible digitization.

About CARD91

CARD91 is an Issuance Platform-as-a-Service company providing unparalleled technology infrastructure to banks, prepaid license holders, and authorized dealers. The company enables them to issue various payment instruments (PPI, Credit Cards, Multi-currency Cards, UPI, and now, Credit Line on UPI) to their customers--ensuring seamless issuance and enhanced control. CARD91's support for multiple use cases aligns with its vision of making issuance seamless and swift for Issuers. With a team of 100+ professionals, CARD91 operates across key financial hubs, including Mumbai, Bangalore, Delhi, and Chennai.

For more information, visit https://card91.io/ or contact sales@card91.io.

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2446086/Card91_Logo.jpg

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(The story has come from a syndicated feed and has not been edited by the Tribune Staff.)

