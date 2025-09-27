DT
CARE Ratings Reaffirms Credit Rating of Aavas Financiers Limited, Revises Outlook to Positive

article_Author
PTI
Updated At : 06:00 PM Sep 27, 2025 IST
Jaipur, Rajasthan, India – Business Wire India

Aavas Financiers Limited, one of India’s leading affordable housing finance companies, announced that CARE Ratings Limited has reaffirmed its credit ratings while revising the outlook from ‘Stable’ to ‘Positive’. The reaffirmation covers the Company’s long-term bank facilities as well as its non-convertible debentures (NCDs), underscoring its strong credit profile and operational resilience.

This development reflects CARE Ratings’ confidence in Aavas’ consistent financial performance, prudent risk management, and healthy asset quality.

Credit Rating Details

Credit Rating Agency

Instrument

Rating Action

Rating; Outlook

CARE Ratings Limited

INR 9,662/- crore – Long-Term Bank Facilities

Reaffirmed; Outlook revised from Stable to Positive

CARE AA; Positive (Double A; Outlook: Positive)

INR 1,339.11 crore – Non-Convertible Debentures (reduced from INR 5/- crore)

Reaffirmed; Outlook revised from Stable to Positive

CARE AA; Positive (Double A; Outlook: Positive)

The Positive outlook indicates the potential for an upgrade in the future, supported by Aavas’ steady growth trajectory, expanding customer base, and operational discipline.

Management Commentary

Commenting on the development, Mr. Sachinder Bhinder, MD & CEO of Aavas Financiers Limited, said: “We are pleased with CARE Ratings’ reaffirmation and the revision in outlook to Positive. This recognition reflects our continued commitment to financial prudence, strong governance, and customer-centricity. At Aavas, we remain focused on empowering underserved communities by providing affordable housing finance solutions that bring people closer to their dream of homeownership.”

About Aavas Financiers Limited

Aavas Financiers Ltd. is a leading housing finance company focused on providing home loans to underserved and low-to-middle-income segments, particularly in semi-urban and rural areas. With a strong commitment to financial inclusion, innovation, and sustainability, Aavas empowers individuals and families to achieve their dream of owning a home. Through green housing and customer-centric initiatives, Aavas aims to build not just homes, but a better, greener future. The company manages INR 20,000+ crore in Assets Under Management and serves 250,000+ active customers across 400+ branches in 14 States of India. Aavas Financiers Limited is listed on NSE and BSE

For more information, please visit: www.aavas.in

(Disclaimer: The above press release comes to you under an arrangement with Business Wire India and PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.). PTI

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

