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New Delhi [India], June 25: Choosing a career in medicine is often based on academic aspirations, entrance examinations and limited exposure to the realities of healthcare. MediMinds 2026, a healthcare career exploration initiative by Career Width in collaboration with M3M Foundation and Doctors For You, is working to bridge this gap by providing school students with firsthand exposure to the healthcare ecosystem through hospital visits, mentorship sessions and community healthcare programmes.

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The seven-day free internship programme brought together 42 students from 19 schools across India, enabling them to explore healthcare careers beyond traditional perceptions and understand the responsibilities, challenges and opportunities associated with the sector.

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Since its inception in 2023, MediMinds has impacted nearly 160 students, helping them gain practical insights into healthcare professions at no cost. The initiative aims to support informed career decision-making by exposing students to the diverse pathways available within healthcare, including clinical medicine, biotechnology, microbiology, rehabilitation sciences, public health, healthcare management and medical research.

As part of the 2026 edition, students visited leading healthcare institutions, including the Government Institute of Medical Sciences (GIMS), Greater Noida, Safdarjung Hospital, Primus Hospital and Meena Devi Jindal Hospital. These immersive experiences enabled participants to observe patient care processes, diagnostic systems, hospital administration functions and emerging healthcare technologies while understanding how multidisciplinary teams collaborate to deliver quality healthcare services.

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Beyond hospital exposure, the programme emphasised the human side of healthcare. Through interactions with doctors and specialists from various medical disciplines, students gained insights into the importance of empathy, ethics, communication and resilience in medical practice.

A key highlight of MediMinds 2026 was its focus on community healthcare. Students participated in outreach activities and health camps in Wazirabad and Mahipalpur Rangpuri Pahari in New Delhi, where they observed healthcare professionals working to improve healthcare access, promote preventive care and support underserved communities. These experiences provided participants with a broader understanding of public health and the role of healthcare professionals in driving social impact.

The programme also encouraged the development of future-ready skills through healthcare projects, research assignments and collaborative presentations designed to strengthen critical thinking, teamwork and communication abilities.

The initiative concluded with the MediMinds Closing Ceremony and Awards, where students presented their projects before healthcare experts, educators and parents. The event also featured a healthcare leadership panel comprising Major General A.K. Singh (Retd.), military medicine veteran and health informatics expert; Dr. Arshath Jyothi P.S., Assistant Professor at the All India Institute of Ayurveda; Dr. Nitin Gupta, Consultant Gastroenterologist and Interventional Endoscopist; and Dr. Rajat Jain, President of Doctors For You and Assistant Professor at Maulana Azad Medical College.

The panel discussed emerging trends in healthcare, innovation, research, technology adoption and the evolving landscape of healthcare careers while offering guidance to students aspiring to enter the field.

Speaking about the initiative, Manvee Bansal, Founder and CEO of Career Width, said:

"MediMinds was created to help students experience healthcare before choosing it as a career. Through hospital immersions, mentorship and community outreach, students gain insights that go far beyond textbooks and classrooms. Over the years, we have seen participants become more informed, confident and purposeful in their career decisions. Our objective is to empower young people with real-world exposure so they can make meaningful and well-informed choices about their future."

As experiential learning gains greater relevance in education and career exploration, programmes such as MediMinds are helping bridge the gap between academic learning and professional reality, nurturing socially conscious, informed and future-ready healthcare professionals.

About Career Width

Career Width is a career consulting organisation dedicated to helping students make informed academic and professional choices through personalised counselling, profile building, internships, experiential learning programmes, university admissions support and global education guidance.

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