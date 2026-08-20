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Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], August 20: CareerIPA Innovation Pvt Ltd today announced the launch of CareerIPA (careeripa.com), a science-backed, AI-powered career guidance platform built to help students, graduates, working professionals, parents, counsellors, schools, colleges, universities and corporates make more informed, personalised career decisions. The platform unifies three validated assessment models -- Interest, Personality and Ability (IPA) -- and uses a proprietary AI engine to convert the results into a ranked, fully explained career shortlist.

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The Problem:

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Every year, millions of students and professionals in India -- and worldwide -- choose a stream, a degree, or a next career move based on academic marks, family pressure, peer influence or a single one-dimensional aptitude test, rather than structured, evidence-based guidance. According to CareerIPA, this produces a predictable and costly chain reaction: students enrol in wrong-fit courses, graduates emerge disengaged and under-skilled, professionals remain stuck in careers they never truly chose, and parents, institutions and employers are left to manage the fallout without dependable tools to prevent it.

This cycle underscores the need for a decision-making framework grounded in psychometric evidence, real-time career-demand data and structured stakeholder support -- precisely the gap CareerIPA has been built to close.

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The Solution: One Framework, Three Sciences, One Certain Answer

CareerIPA replaces guesswork with a single online assessment journey built on three complementary, scientifically grounded models -- the first platform to score all three signals simultaneously: what drives you, who you are, and what you can master.

Derived RIASEC Model (DRM) -- Interest : An evolution of Holland's globally established RIASEC theory, recalibrated for today's career landscape to reveal what genuinely drives a person.

Behavioural Dynamics Model (BDM) -- Personality : Grounded in Big Five and OCM research, mapping work style, decision-making, collaboration and resilience to reveal who a person is

Ability Identification Model (AIM)-- Ability : A multi-aptitude assessment across reasoning domains, converted into career-weighted strengths to reveal what a person can master.

All three assessments are completed online, at the user's own pace -- no exam hall, no added pressure. CareerIPA's proprietary AI mapping engine then cross-references the DRM, BDM and AIM signals and deliver a ranked, explainable shortlist of careers, each recommendation accompanied by the reasoning behind it -- never a generic, black-box list. Certified counsellors and an AI copilot (to assist the counsellors) then help turn that insight into a concrete action plan covering admissions, certifications and next steps.

One Platform, Every Stakeholder

CareerIPA unifies distinct user journeys on a single platform.

3 - Science-Backed Assessment Models

11 - Stakeholder Types Served

1 - Unified AI + Human Guidance Platform

School Students (Class 8-12)

Challenge: Stream and course choices shaped by marks, popularity, or peer pressure.

How CareerIPA Helps: Personalised, evidence-based recommendations before the choices become expensive.

College Students & University Graduates

Challenge: Difficulty connecting a degree to a suitable career pathway.

How CareerIPA Helps: Links strengths and interests to career paths, higher education, and skill-development areas.

Working Professionals

Challenge: Uncertainty around role fit, growth, or a career transition.

How CareerIPA Helps: Identifies transferable strengths and data-backed directions for pivot and growth.

Corporates & Organisations

Challenge: Role-person mismatch affecting hiring, mobility, and retention.

How CareerIPA Helps: Ability and behavioural profiling for smarter recruitment, mobility, and development.

Institutions (Schools, Colleges, Universities)

Challenge: Too few counsellors to guide every student meaningfully.

How CareerIPA Helps: Centralised assessment administration and cohort-level insights for guidance at scale.

Why CareerIPA Stands Apart

- Integrated, not isolated: combines Interest + Personality + Ability rather than relying on marks, interests or personality alone.

- Explainable by design: every recommendation is ranked and comes with the reasoning behind it -- never a generic list.

- Human-backed AI: certified counsellors and an AI copilot ensure no one interprets a report alone.

- Built to scale: from a single learner's free assessment to institution-wide dashboards for schools, colleges, universities and corporates.

- Engineered for global reach: calibrated for India's education landscape, with multi-language support and international geo-IP routing for adoption beyond India.

Leadership Perspective

"Career decisions are among the most consequential decisions a person makes, yet they are so often shaped by marks, social expectations and limited information. CareerIPA was created to bring structure and personalisation to this process. By integrating Interest, Personality and Ability through DRM, BDM and AIM, and combining these insights with AI-powered career mapping, our goal is simple -- help every individual understand themselves better, explore relevant possibilities, and move forward with real confidence."

-- Muthukumar Rajaram, Founder & CEO, CareerIPA Innovation Pvt Ltd

Global Outlook

While calibrated for India's education landscape, CareerIPA has been architected for global scale. The platform supports multiple Indian and International languages positioning it for adoption by learners and institutions beyond India.

Availability

CareerIPA is live today at careeripa.com. Individuals can begin with a free sample assessment; schools, colleges, universities, counsellors and corporates can explore customised institutional and enterprise plans, subject to product availability.

About CareerIPA Innovation Pvt Ltd

CareerIPA Innovation Pvt Ltd is a Bengaluru-based company building a science-backed, AI-powered career guidance ecosystem. Its flagship platform, CareerIPA, unifies structured assessment (DRM, BDM, AIM), AI-powered career mapping, certified counselling and action-oriented guidance to support individuals, families, educational institutions and organisations across every stage of the career journey.

Media Contact

CareerIPA Innovation Pvt Ltd

Email: contact@careeripa.com

Phone: +91 97407 15400

Website: careeripa.com

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