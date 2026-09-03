Recognition underscores Careernet's RPO capabilities, technology-led delivery model, and expertise in supporting complex hiring needs across GCCs and technology-led enterprises Bengaluru, Karnataka, India (NewsVoir) Careernet, a leading talent solutions provider, has been recognized as a Leader in Everest Group's Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO) Services PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2026 – India. The recognition reflects Careernet's capabilities in delivering technology-enabled, outcome-oriented recruitment solutions and its ability to support organizations with evolving talent requirements.

Careernet recognized as a Leader in Everest Group’s Recruitment Process Outsourcing Services PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2026 – India Everest Group's 2026 RPO assessment examines how recruitment providers are responding to changing hiring requirements through flexible, scalable delivery models — including modular and project-based services, recruiter-on-demand offerings, and expanded advisory capabilities. The assessment also evaluates the growing role of generative AI, agentic AI, automation, analytics, and talent intelligence across sourcing, screening, candidate engagement, workforce planning, and recruiter productivity, and covers 57 RPO providers globally.

Advertisement

Anshuman Das, Co-founder and CEO, Careernet Group, said, “The nature of hiring is changing rapidly, and organizations across industries and stages of growth are navigating increasingly diverse and complex talent needs. This requires recruitment partners who can understand the nuances of each business and curate solutions that bring together deep talent expertise, market intelligence, technology and talent evaluation. At Careernet, our RPO solutions are designed to help organizations address these distinct requirements with the right combination of human expertise, technology and scale. Being recognized as a Leader by Everest Group reinforces our commitment to delivering agile, outcome-focused talent solutions that create meaningful impact for our customers.” Commenting on the recognition, Sailesh Hota, Vice President, Everest Group, said: "Careernet has established itself as a leading RPO provider in India through its strong expertise in white-collar hiring, deep relationships with GCCs and technology-led enterprises, and its ability to deliver both project-based and end-to-end engagements. Its investments in AI-enabled recruitment technology, the integrated HirePro assessment platform, outcome-based engagement models, and expanding delivery capabilities have helped position it as a Leader in Everest Group's Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO) Services PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2026 – India." The recognition comes at a time when enterprises are reassessing their recruitment strategies amid stabilizing hiring demand, continued economic uncertainty, financial pressures, and persistent skills shortages. Everest Group notes that organizations are increasingly seeking recruitment models that can scale with changing business requirements while delivering measurable hiring outcomes, stronger stakeholder experiences, and greater workforce agility.

Advertisement

About Careernet Careernet is a leading holistic talent solutions provider. Because the world needs great talent, we make it happen with the unified strength of Careernet, HirePro, Longhouse, and MyCareernet. Founded in 1999, the company’s mission is to shape exceptional teams with scalable, holistic talent solutions while helping candidates realize their dream careers.

We help companies acquire the best talent by making their recruitment experience seamless with technology innovations. We offer a comprehensive suite of talent solutions, some of the prominent ones being Advisory, Recruitment Process Outsourcing, Executive Search, Permanent Recruitment, Professional Staffing, Talent Branding, Research and Early Careers. Today, Careernet serves over 1,000 active top employers and has more than 2,000 employees with dedicated offices in multiple locations across the country, the Middle East, the US, and the Philippines.

Advertisement

For more details, visit: careernet.in.

(Disclaimer: The above press release comes to you under an arrangement with Newsvoir and PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.). PTI PWR PWR

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)