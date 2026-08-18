CarePass, an exclusive healthcare savings membership card from RxN Network, launches on 15 August - offering discounts of up to 30% at India's leading and premium hospitals and healthcare brands, pan India, with no claim processing, no waiting and no paperwork. The CarePass plan is free through 31 August.

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Bengaluru, India - 18 August 2026 - This Independence Day, RxN Network has launched CarePass, an exclusive healthcare savings membership card built to make quality healthcare more affordable for Indian families. The card's core promise is access, at a discount, to the hospitals and healthcare brands families actually want to be treated at - India's top and premium names, not just the nearest clinic. Live from 15 August 2026, CarePass delivers instant savings at the point of billing, with no claim processing, no waiting periods and no paperwork. To mark the occasion, the CarePass plan is free to join through 31 August 2026.

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Member rates at institutions that rarely offer them India's leading hospitals do not compete on price, and they rarely need to. Securing preferential rates at that tier of institution takes negotiation, scale and standing - which is why almost no consumer product offers it. CarePass has built a pan-India network of 100+ of the country's top and premium healthcare brands - multi-speciality and quaternary care hospitals, leading diagnostics and pathology chains, dental and vision specialists, dermatology and hair & skin clinics, and IVF & maternity centres - with member rates of up to 30% across the network.

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For families, that is the difference between a nominal saving and a meaningful one. A single planned procedure, a maternity package or a year of specialist consultations at a premium hospital can run into lakhs. A single annual CarePass membership can save a family up to ₹50,000 a year across more than ten care categories. Members simply show their digital CarePass at a partner and the discount is applied instantly at billing.

The bills insurance leaves behind Most of what an Indian family spends on health in a year never reaches an insurer. Consultations at a specialist, diagnostics, dental procedures, vision care, a planned procedure that falls outside a policy's terms - these are paid out of pocket, in full, at the counter. Retail insurance has largely stayed away from this everyday layer of care, and with medical inflation in India running at some of its highest levels on record, the shortfall grows heavier each year. CarePass is built for exactly these bills, and for the premium institutions where they are largest.

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RxN Network has partnered with Truworth Wellness exclusively for the distribution of CarePass in India, taking the card to both corporate clients and retail consumers nationwide.

"Anyone can find a discount on everyday spending. Almost no one can walk into one of India's top hospitals and get 30% off - those are the bills that actually hurt, and they are the hardest place in the country to find a saving. That is what CarePass is built for: real discounts at the premium hospitals and healthcare brands families genuinely trust with their health, applied instantly at billing, with no claim processing and no paperwork. With medical inflation at an all-time high and outpatient care still largely uncovered in retail, this is a meaningful step towards making quality care affordable. Launching on Independence Day felt right: this is about freedom from healthcare bills, made simple and accessible," said Rohit Chohan, Co-Founder & CEO, Truworth Wellness.

CarePass is available in four membership tiers - CarePass, Prime, Essential and Advantage - so families can choose the level that suits them. Higher tiers add benefits such as unlimited GP tele-consultation and an annual health check-up.

CarePass is available now at carepass.in, where families can compare the four membership tiers and join online in minutes.

About CarePass CarePass is an exclusive healthcare savings membership card that gives Indian families discounted access to a pan-India network of 100+ of the country's top and premium healthcare brands, across hospitals, diagnostics, dental, vision, dermatology and maternity care. CarePass is a discount membership and not an insurance product. Learn more at carepass.in.

About RxN Network RxN Network is the creator and operator of CarePass, building a pan-India network of premium healthcare partners to make quality care more affordable for Indian families.

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