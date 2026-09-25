CARESY, India’s First Hospital Companion Platform, Launches Its Mobile App to Bring Trusted Hospital Support Closer to Patients and Families

VMPL

New Delhi [India], September 25: CARESY, India’s First Hospital Companion Platform, has officially launched its mobile application on iOS, marking a significant step in its journey to make dependable, on-ground hospital support more accessible to patients and their families.

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Hospital visits often involve more than medical consultations and treatment. Patients and their families may have to manage registrations, admissions, paperwork, billing, queues, finding the right department, collecting reports and several other practical requirements, often while dealing with the stress of a medical situation. CARESY addresses this gap by providing verified Hospital Companions who can assist patients and families with these non-medical aspects of their hospital journey.

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Currently operating across Noida and Greater Noida, CARESY has built a network of 20–25 verified Hospital Companions who provide on-ground assistance at major hospitals. Through the platform, users can book support for scheduled hospital visits or seek urgent assistance when required.

Speaking about the launch, Adarsh Yadav, Founder of CARESY, said,

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“The launch of the CARESY app is an important milestone for us because it takes the idea of a Hospital Companion from a service model to something that patients and families can access more easily. We started CARESY after seeing how much practical support families often need inside hospitals, beyond the medical care itself. With the app now live, our focus is to make verified, dependable assistance easier to find and access when families need it. We believe the Hospital Companion can become an important part of a more supportive and patient-friendly healthcare experience.”

From Hospital Assistance to Personal Companionship

CARESY’s Hospital Companion services are designed to support patients and families across multiple stages of a hospital visit.

The platform currently offers:

- ⁠Hospital Assistance: Support with registration, admission, billing and discharge processes

- Paperwork Support: Assistance with medical paperwork and insurance-related documentation

- ⁠Queue Management: Helping patients and families manage queues and save time

- Department Guidance: Assistance in finding the right department or doctor

- Report Collection: Collection of reports and documents on behalf of patients and families

- Personal Companion: On-ground assistance and companionship during hospital visits

CARESY follows a verification-led approach for its companions, with the platform highlighting background checks, interviews and professional certification reviews as part of the companion selection process. The focus is on providing patients and families with support that is dependable, transparent and compassionate.

The platform also offers flexible service durations, with plans currently starting at ₹299 for one hour, followed by ₹479 for two hours, ₹959 for four hours, ₹1,439 for six hours and ₹1,599 for a full day.

The CARESY iOS app is now available on the Apple App Store. The Android version is expected to be launched within the next month, further expanding access to the platform.

Beyond the app, CARESY also provides WhatsApp support for users who need assistance, available at 9717500225.

The launch represents an important new phase for CARESY as India’s First Hospital Companion Platform, bringing together technology and on-ground human assistance to address a practical gap in the hospital experience. With its current presence across Noida and Greater Noida, CARESY aims to build a wider network of Hospital Companions and expand its services to more patients and families over time.

About CARESY

CARESY is India’s First Hospital Companion Platform, built to provide patients and their families with verified and trained support during hospital visits. Its Hospital Companions assist with practical, non-medical requirements including hospital processes, paperwork, queue management, department guidance, report collection and personal companionship.

Currently operating across Noida and Greater Noida, CARESY is focused on making hospital visits easier, more organised and less stressful for patients and their families through dependable on-ground support.

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