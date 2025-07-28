Carlsberg Asia Unites Football Fans in a Legendary Celebration of Liverpool FC

PRNewswire

Hong Kong, July 28: Carlsberg Asia wrapped up a high-energy week of football celebrations in support of Liverpool FC's 2025 Asia Pre-Season Tour -- culminating in Hong Kong, where the club faced off against AC Milan on July 26. While the result didn't define the occasion, the unity, passion, and electrifying atmosphere across the city offered a powerful reminder of Carlsberg's long-standing partnership with Liverpool FC, and the deep connection shared with fans across the region.

* Fans across Asia rally for a week-long tribute to The Reds, culminating in a triumphant match and unforgettable Carlsberg experiences

Spanning seven Carlsberg Asia markets -- Cambodia, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Malaysia, Myanmar, Singapore, and Vietnam -- the campaign brought together fans, communities in a shared moment of passion and celebration. From eye-catching installations to exclusive promotions across on-trade and off-trade channels, Carlsberg Asia once again proved its ability to deliver immersive and engaging experiences across the region.

A standout highlight was the launch of the limited-edition Miracle Can, inspired by Liverpool FC's unforgettable 2005 comeback in Istanbul. The collectible can receives overwhelmingly positive feedback across multiple markets, becoming a symbol of legacy, resilience, and shared fandom.

Arindam Varanasi, Commercial Vice President, Carlsberg Asia, said: "This regional Carlsberg - LFC campaign has profoundly united fans from diverse backgrounds, sparking excitement and passion for football. The vibrant energy we experienced in Hong Kong and other Asia markets reflected the creativity and the superior execution capabilities of our teams to capitalize on the power of two global brands on the ground. The impactful brand visibility and presence in key tourist locations, retail stores and the on-trade not only captivated all adult consumers but also significantly strengthened our market presence, especially with the Carlsberg brand. We are genuinely thrilled to have welcomed our valued partners, customers, and consumers in Hong Kong for this extraordinary and unique activation campaign, reinforcing our commitment to the spirit of football and our enduring partnership with Liverpool FC."

In Hong Kong, the heart of the celebration, the Walk of Fame exhibition on the Avenue of Stars honoured Liverpool FC's legendary legacy and vibrant fan culture. Featuring a Carlsberg x Liverpool FC lightbox with "CHAMPIONS" lettering set against the stunning Victoria Harbour skyline, the installation drew large crowds of fans eager to snap photos and express their pride.

A Carlsberg-branded sailboat, adorned with Carlsberg's iconic hop leaf and Liverpool FC's Liver Bird, turned heads as it sailed across Victoria Harbour. The striking display sparked excitement and rallied fans along both shores to show their support for the Reds, alongside with the "Carlsberg x Liverpool Champion" themed open-top bus! Festivities also surged in Lan Kwai Fong, where a Reds-themed bar party with flowing Carlsberg beer. The energy peaked as Liverpool FC legends, including Sami Hyypia, Jerzy Dudek, Lucas Leiva, and Niamh Fahey, made special appearances. They personally thanked Hong Kong fans for their unwavering support and shared inspiring stories about their love and pride for the club.

Jeff Chong, Director, International Premium Brands, Carlsberg Asia, added: "The success of our Hong Kong activations reflected the power of blending immersive brand storytelling with the deep passion of fans. The energy and excitement from supporters across Asia were truly remarkable and reminded us how football can genuinely bring people together. With strong support from our regional markets, we created memorable moments that resonated deeply with fans. We are proud of what we have achieved and remain committed to promoting football culture and engaging fans across Asia through innovative and inspiring activations."

For over 30 years, Carlsberg has stood side by side with Liverpool FC -- marking the longest partnership in football history. As the club continues to inspire fans around the world, Carlsberg Asia remains committed to supporting the team, the global fanbase, and the beautiful game -- for many seasons to come.

About Carlsberg Asia

Established in 1847 by brewer J.C. Jacobsen, the Carlsberg Group is one of the leading brewery groups in the world, with an attractive portfolio of beer and other beverage brands. With over 37.000 employees, and with a presence in more than 125 markets, the Group has a purpose of brewing for a better today and tomorrow Doing business responsibly and sustainably supports that purpose - and drives the efforts to deliver value for shareholders and society.

Carlsberg Asia is a dynamic and diverse region comprising of 8 operating markets: Cambodia, Mainland China, Hong Kong S.A.R., Laos, Malaysia, Myanmar, Singapore and Vietnam. Altogether we have 34 breweries and some 12,000 employees spreading across the Asian markets. The Asia Regional Office is based in Hong Kong.

