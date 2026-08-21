Carlsberg India Wins Eight Accolades at World Beer Awards 2026

NEW DELHI, Aug. 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Carlsberg India has secured eight accolades at the World Beer Awards 2026, recognising the quality of its beers and excellence in packaging and design across multiple categories. The World Beer Awards is an international competition that recognises outstanding beers and beer packaging and design from across markets and categories.

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The awards won by Carlsberg India include:

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1. Lager Strong – Tuborg Strong – Silver

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2. Lager Strong – Carlsberg Elephant Strong – Bronze

3. Can Design – Tuborg Classic with Scotch Malts – Gold

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4. Can Label Design – Tuborg Classic with Scotch Malts – Silver

5. Can Design – Tuborg Ice Draft – Silver

6. Can Label Design – Tuborg Ice Draft – Gold

7. Can Label Design – Carlsberg Elephant Original – Bronze

8. Bottle Design – 1664 Blanc – Bronze

Speaking on the achievement, Nilesh Patel, Managing Director, Carlsberg India, said, "We are honoured to be recognised at the World Beer Awards 2026. These accolades reflect our unwavering commitment to quality, innovation and excellence across our brands. They are a testament to the expertise and dedication of our teams, who work continuously to deliver distinctive, high-quality experiences for our consumers." These accolades reinforce Carlsberg India's commitment to strengthening its portfolio through superior quality, innovation and thoughtful design.

The recognition reflects Carlsberg India's continued focus on quality, innovation and thoughtful design across its portfolio. The accolades across both beer and packaging categories highlight the company's efforts to develop products and brand experiences that respond to evolving consumer preferences while maintaining high standards of quality.

With a diverse portfolio spanning established favourites and premium offerings, Carlsberg India continues to strengthen its presence in the Indian beer market through a combination of brewing expertise, innovation and brand-led product development.

About Carlsberg India

Carlsberg India is an alcobev company that offers a portfolio of quality internationally recognized beer brands in India. With two decades of operation in India, Carlsberg India is a part of the Carlsberg Group, which has a 178-year legacy in the global alcobev industry. The company operates through a network of seven owned breweries and eight co-manufacturers (third-party companies that manufacture and bottle our products). A portfolio of internationally recognized brands is crafted for distinct consumer segments in India, offering a comprehensive range of beers across Super‑Premium, Premium, and Mainstream including Carlsberg, Tuborg, and 1664 Blanc - Carlsberg Smooth, Carlsberg Elephant, Tuborg Green, Tuborg Strong, Tuborg Ice Draft, Tuborg Classic, and 1664 Blanc.

Carlsberg's legacy of innovation includes the invention of the pH scale and development of pure yeast cultivation that revolutionized industrial brewing and remains foundational to the beer industry. Globally, Carlsberg Group's ESG Programme 'Brewing Tomorrow' is built around four pillars - Cutting Carbon, Protecting Nature, Empowering People, and Inspiring Choice –reconfirming its commitment to reducing its impact on the planet and society.

To read more, visit www.carlsbergindia.com

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