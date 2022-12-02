Carmakers see double-digit growth in Nov

Tribune News Service

Vijay C Roy

Chandigarh, December 1

Improvement in economic activity and consumer sentiment has propelled car sales in the domestic market as major carmakers such as Maruti Suzuki, Hyundai, Tata Motors, M&M, Kia and MG Motor India registered a double-digit growth in November.

Maruti Suzuki India on Thursday reported a 14% increase in sales at 1,59,044 units. It included sale of 1,35,055 units in the domestic market, 4,251 units to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and export of 19,738 units.

Hyundai registered over 36% increase in cumulative sales. It registered domestic sales of 48,003 units and export of 16,001 units.

Tarun Garg, Director (Sales, Marketing & Service), Hyundai Motor India, said, “This year we have seen a sustained recovery and growth in demand. On the back of a strong festive season, we have achieved a high double-digit growth in domestic sales in the past couple of months as compared to same period last year.”

Tata Motors sold 46,037 passenger vehicles in November, including EVs, up 55% as against 29,778 units sold in the same month last year.