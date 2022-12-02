Carmakers see double-digit growth in Nov

Vijay C Roy
Chandigarh, December 1
Improvement in economic activity and consumer sentiment has propelled car sales in the domestic market as major carmakers such as Maruti Suzuki, Hyundai, Tata Motors, M&M, Kia and MG Motor India registered a double-digit growth in November.
Maruti Suzuki India on Thursday reported a 14% increase in sales at 1,59,044 units. It included sale of 1,35,055 units in the domestic market, 4,251 units to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and export of 19,738 units.
Hyundai registered over 36% increase in cumulative sales. It registered domestic sales of 48,003 units and export of 16,001 units.
Tarun Garg, Director (Sales, Marketing & Service), Hyundai Motor India, said, “This year we have seen a sustained recovery and growth in demand. On the back of a strong festive season, we have achieved a high double-digit growth in domestic sales in the past couple of months as compared to same period last year.”
Tata Motors sold 46,037 passenger vehicles in November, including EVs, up 55% as against 29,778 units sold in the same month last year.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Sidhu Moosewala killing mastermind Goldy Brar detained in California: Sources
Gurpatwant Pannu, head of the banned terror outfit Sikhs For...
Sidhu Moosewala’s father happy at Goldy Brar’s detention, wants thorough investigation into son’s murder
Says the gangsters were not being questioned properly as to ...
Ludhiana court bomb blast conspirator Happy Malaysia arrested at Delhi airport
NIA had announces Rs 10 lakh reward on Harpreet Singh alias ...
Drone with 5kg heroin seized in Punjab's Tarn Taran
The hexacopter was recovered in a joint operation by the Pun...