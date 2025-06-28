CarTrade Labs to Drive Innovation and Shape the Future of Technology

• Innovation hub focused on AI, product development, data science and digital transformation.

Advertisement

• New unit to power innovation across CarWale, BikeWale, OLX India, Shriram Automall, and new digital initiatives.

Mumbai, India, June 27, 2025: CarTrade Tech Limited announced the launch of CarTrade Labs, an innovation hub focused on building future technology.

Advertisement

CarTrade Labs is envisioned as a high-impact initiative that will harness the power of generative AI, data science, and rapid experimentation to accelerate innovation and unlock new growth opportunities across CarTrade Tech’s ecosystem including CarWale, BikeWale, OLX India and Shriram Automall.

The lab represents a long-term commitment to build world-class technology for the automotive space and broader commerce ecosystem. From AI-powered dealer management systems and pricing intelligence engines to intelligent chatbots and seamless digital retail journeys, CarTrade Labs will focus on building cutting-edge solutions for consumers, dealers, OEMs, and ecosystem partners.

Advertisement

Structured as an independent, agile unit within CarTrade Tech, the Lab will bring together top-tier product strategists, engineers, designers, and data scientists to rapidly test, iterate, and scale breakthrough ideas. It will work closely with business verticals to ensure real-world application and measurable impact.

The Lab will also explore collaborations with external startups, academic institutions, and global technology providers to lead the next wave of digital innovation and emerging technologies.

“With CarTrade Labs, we’re laying the foundation for the next decade of innovation in mobility and commerce. It’s a platform to reimagine, build, and scale world-class technology that creates real impact for consumers, dealers, and the ecosystem. It will give us the edge to continuously reinvent ourselves, build transformative products, and stay at the forefront of the industry,” said Varun Sanghi, President, CarTrade Tech.

About CarTrade Tech Limited: (www.cartradetech.com; NSE:CARTRADE|BSE:543333) CarTrade Tech Limited is India’s largest digital marketplace ecosystem, operating multiple platforms including CarWale, BikeWale, CarTrade, OLX India, Shriram Automall, CarTrade Exchange, and Adroit Auto. These platforms empower millions of users including consumers, dealers, OEMs, and enterprises to buy and sell vehicles, real estate, electronics, mobile phones, furniture, and more with ease and efficiency.

With a strong digital footprint, each of their three platforms (CarWale, BikeWale and OLX India) crossed 150 million yearly unique visitors with more than 95% of the traffic being generated organically, and the remarketing business achieved 1.4 Mn listings for auction in FY25.

For More Information, Please Contact: COMPANY: CIN: L74900MH2000PLC126237 Email: investor@cartrade.com I T: +912267398888 Media contacts: shagufta.sheikh@communicateindia.com Disha.gupta@communicateindia.com (Disclaimer: The above press release comes to you under an arrangement with NRDPL and PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.).

(The story has come from a syndicated feed and has not been edited by the Tribune Staff).