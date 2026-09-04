Caryanams Is Building a Technology-First Automotive Marketplace From Ahmedabad

PNN

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], September 4: The way people buy and sell cars is changing rapidly, and Ahmedabad-based automotive technology company Caryanams is building a platform aimed at bringing multiple parts of the automotive transaction under one digital ecosystem.

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Founded by Dharmin Shah, Caryanams is developing an automotive marketplace where customers and automobile dealers can buy and sell cars, while simultaneously building technology around the vehicle transaction itself.

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The company’s roadmap goes beyond conventional online car listings, with AI-powered car self-validation, an automotive auction platform, and a dedicated SaaS portal for dealers forming key parts of its expanding ecosystem.

One Platform for Car Discovery and Transactions

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At the heart of Caryanams is its automotive marketplace. Customers can discover cars available from different dealers and sellers through a single platform, explore vehicle information, and connect with the respective seller or dealer.

For dealers, Caryanams provides a digital marketplace through which their vehicle inventory can be presented to potential customers.

The objective is to create a more connected experience for both sides of the automotive market — making it easier for customers to discover vehicles while giving dealers another technology-driven channel to showcase and sell their inventory.

Adding Intelligence to the Car Buying Journey

Caryanams is also incorporating AI-powered car self-valuation into its platform. The company’s vision is to use artificial intelligence to make the vehicle discovery and evaluation process more structured and technology-driven.

Instead of treating a car marketplace simply as a collection of listings, Caryanams is building technology around the information and validation involved in a vehicle transaction. This is intended to help create greater confidence and transparency for users as they evaluate vehicles before making a purchase decision.

Introducing Auctions to the Automotive Ecosystem

Another important component of the Caryanams platform is its auction functionality. The company is developing an auction-based mechanism that can provide an alternative way for vehicles to be bought and sold digitally.

With both conventional marketplace listings and auctions being brought into the same ecosystem, Caryanams aims to support different types of automotive transactions through one technology platform. The move is part of the company’s broader strategy of creating infrastructure around the buying and selling of vehicles rather than operating solely as a listing destination.

Dealer SaaS Platform Coming by the End of 2026

Caryanams’ next major expansion is focused directly on automobile dealers. The company is preparing to launch a dedicated SaaS portal for dealers by the end of 2026, with inventory management as a core initial capability.

The upcoming SaaS platform is intended to give dealers a dedicated technology environment to manage their vehicle inventory more efficiently. This represents an important shift in Caryanams’ dealer strategy:

- Operational Integration: Rather than providing dealers only with marketplace exposure, Caryanams aims to provide technology that becomes part of their everyday operations.

- Unified Tech Stack: Over time, Caryanams intends to build the dealer technology ecosystem further, connecting dealer-side tools with its marketplace and other automotive services.

Building an Automotive Ecosystem, Not Just Another Marketplace

Caryanams’ approach is built around the belief that the future of automotive commerce will involve multiple interconnected technology layers. The company is developing its platform around four major areas:

Ahmedabad to the Automotive Technology Map

Founded in Ahmedabad, Gujarat, Caryanams is building its technology with an ambition to address challenges faced across the automotive industry. Founder Dharmin Shah believes that the opportunity lies in connecting the fragmented parts of the automobile buying and selling journey.

“Caryanams was not created simply to put more cars online. Our vision is to build technology around the entire automotive transaction. Customers need a better way to discover and evaluate cars, while dealers need better technology to manage their inventory and reach customers.”

“We are building the marketplace first, adding AI-powered car validation and auctions, and now moving towards dealer SaaS. Each layer is connected to the same larger vision — building a technology ecosystem for the automotive industry from Ahmedabad.”

The Road Ahead

With the automotive industry becoming increasingly digital, Caryanams plans to continue expanding its platform and technology capabilities. The company’s immediate roadmap includes the launch of its dealer SaaS portal by the end of 2026, with inventory management forming a key part of the initial product.

The longer-term vision is to bring more automotive processes into a connected digital ecosystem where customers, dealers, and vehicle inventory can interact through technology. Caryanams believes that the next generation of automotive marketplaces will not be defined only by the number of cars listed, but by the technology, transparency, and tools built around those vehicles.

About Caryanams

Caryanams is an Ahmedabad, Gujarat-based automotive technology company founded by Dharmin Shah. The company is building a digital automotive ecosystem connecting car buyers, sellers, and dealers through an automotive marketplace.

Its technology roadmap includes AI-powered car self-validation, automotive auctions, and a dealer-focused SaaS platform, with the dealer SaaS portal for inventory management planned for launch by the end of 2026.

Caryanams — Building the technology ecosystem for the future of automotive commerce.

Media Contact

Company: Caryanams

Location: Ahmedabad, Gujarat, India

Founder: Dharmin Shah

Website: www.caryanams.com

Email: info@caryanams.com

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