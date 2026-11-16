CarzSpa Takes Aegis PPF to Space in an Experiment to Push the Boundaries of Car Protection

VMPL

Surat (Gujarat) [India], November 16: In 2006, CarzSpa was one detailing studio in Surat. This year, their PPF-protected car part travelled 75000 feet above the ground under a balloon.

The Aegis Space Mission was the idea of a team that kept hearing the same doubt from customers: Indian summers, monsoon roads and flying gravel are brutal, so is a film really going to last? Lab tests gave numbers. The team wanted something people could picture.

So they built a small car bonnet, applied Aegis XG Series Eternal 300 PPF, and let it cure for 30 days. Working alongside Aerolaunch India for the high-altitude balloon launch and Star for building the custom payload, they sent it up into the stratosphere; an altitude where the ozone layer thins out, exposing the film to unfiltered UV rays five to six times stronger than on Earth, the primary culprit behind PPF yellowing. Over three hours, the panel went from a 38°C launch to -50°C with almost no air pressure. When it came back, the film showed no yellowing, no cracks, no loss of gloss, retained its hydrophobicity, no edge lifting, and the self-healing layer still worked.

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“A high-altitude balloon launch in space is not an obvious thing for a detailing company to do,” said Deepam Sama, Director, Business Strategy at CarzSpa. “The main reason a PPF turns yellow over time is UV exposure, so we sent ours to a place where the ozone layer thins out, and the rays are five to six times harsher than on Earth. Our customers trust us with cars they care about, and taking the film somewhere harsher than any road in India felt like the honest way to earn that.”

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That same instinct shows up in what comes next. On 30 November, marking 20 years since the brand began, the company will inaugurate the world’s largest car detailing studio on VIP Road in Surat, a 46,000-sq-ft facility with 9 bays, space for 27 cars at once, and a dedicated training academy for the next generation of detailers.

“Surat is where the CarzSpa journey began, so marking 20 years here has special meaning. We want this next chapter to reflect the same spirit that started the business: a passion for cars, a willingness to learn and the ambition to keep moving forward,” said Mr Anckur Sama, founder and Managing Director of CarzSpa.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

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