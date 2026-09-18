CASA BACARDÍ Gets Bigger This Year, Taking its Spirit of Music, Culture, and Experiences to Dehradun

GURGAON, India, Sept. 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- CASA BACARDÍ gets bigger this year, taking its beat across India with a wider range of music, cultural and immersive experiences. The platform is bringing the 'BACARDÍ Way of Life' to new locations and communities, with each edition offering a distinct way to come together, discover and celebrate what moves you.

At the heart of this journey is Follow the Beat, an integrated thread that takes CASA BACARDÍ across the country - from mountains and islands to city nights and festivals - each chapter following the sounds, ideas, and cultural expressions that move young India today.

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Following the success of its first-ever Tropical Edition in Goa earlier this year, CASA BACARDÍ now heads to Dehradun on 3 and 4 October 2026, bringing its distinctive mix of global music, creative expression, and interactive moments to the mountains.

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Goodies Narayanan, Marketing Director - CMO, India at Bacardi, said, "CASA BACARDÍ has always been about bringing people together through the things that move them, whether that is music, culture, creativity or simply the joy of discovering something unexpected. This year, we are taking that idea much further by making CASA BACARDÍ bigger and more varied, with experiences that can take different forms across different cities and communities. India gives us such a diverse canvas to bring that spirit to life, from the energy of its islands and coastlines to the character and spirit of the mountains." "Dehradun is an exciting next step in that journey. After the vibrant energy in the tropical edition in Goa, we are bringing CASA BACARDÍ into the mountains and creating an experience that reflects the character of its setting while staying true to the spirit of the platform. We are looking forward to seeing how audiences in Dehradun experience it, participate in it and ultimately make it their own," she added.

Inside CASA BACARDÍ's Mountain Edition in Dehradun At the centre of the experience will be a specially curated music line-up featuring Lost Frequencies, Moojo, Solto, Nitefreak, Nils Hoffmann, Maribou State, Maxi Meraki, Tech Panda x Kenzani, Kampai, and many others, bringing together Afrohouse sounds with a tropical soundscape across an experience designed to move audiences through different moods and moments.

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"I love playing in new environments because they bring a different energy to the music. CASA BACARDÍ in Dehradun feels like an opportunity to explore that, bringing my sound into the mountains and sharing the experience with an audience that is ready to celebrate with me," said Lost Frequencies.

"There's something special about taking our music out of its usual setting and experiencing it in a place with such a distinct character. We're excited to bring our sound to Dehradun in India with CASA BACARDÍ and see how the energy of the mountains and the crowd shape the experience," said SOLTO.

"Playing in India for the very first time is something I'm really excited about. I've heard so much about the energy and passion of the crowd, and I can't wait to finally experience it myself and share my music with everyone there," said Maxi Meraki.

Music will be complemented by a range of immersive experiences across CASA BACARDÍ. From Drum Circles and Hands-on Mixology Sessions to DJ Fundamentals Workshops, guests will have different ways to participate, connect and make the experience their own.

Festival Details • Location: Dehradun • Venue: The Punarnava Wellness Resort • Dates: 3 and 4 October 2026 • Tickets: Available on ThumpN More from CASA BACARDÍ After Dehradun, CASA BACARDÍ will continue to pulse with more moments set to unfold through the year. From Follow the Beat On Tour, running from September through January, to Follow the Beat After Dark, taking over the Halloween season, and Follow the Beat to the Island, bringing CASA BACARDÍ back to Goa in December, each chapter will offer a new expression of the BACARDÍ Way of Life.

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