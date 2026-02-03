CASA BACARDÍ unveils its first Tropical Edition in Goa, celebrating music, culture and collective expression

GURGAON, India, Feb. 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- For young India, experiences today are about belonging, shared energy, and being part of something that feels real and intimate. As young Indians seek spaces that reflect who they are and what they stand for, CASA BACARDÍ returns in 2026 with its first-ever Tropical Edition, transforming Goa into a vibrant destination for music, culture, and collective expression.

Designed as a travelling festival concept that will move across India's most-loved tropical landscapes, CASA BACARDÍ is built around connection, discovery, and creative freedom. Goa marks the first chapter of this journey, setting the stage for a series of immersive, high-energy editions that inspire the next generation to embrace life's special moments with genuine passion and self-expression.

Speaking on the campaign, Goodies Narayanan, Director of Marketing - CMO, Bacardi, said, "Authentic, expressive, and community-first experiences are what truly move young India today. With CASA BACARDÍ, we have created a space where people come together to do what moves them, creatively and culturally. Kicking off in Goa this year, we are excited to take this experience to the next generation across India's most-loved tropical destinations, inviting everyone to experience the vibrant spirit of BACARDÍ through music, culture, and shared moments in their own unique way."

A Celebration of Culture, Music, and Movement

In its 2026 debut Casa BACARDÍ will bring together an electrifying lineup of global and homegrown Afrobeat and electronic artists, including Artbat, Sistek, Kiliminjaro, Dec Capo, Anyasa, Da Capo, Lifafa and Techpanda x Kenzani. From afro-inspired beats to electronic and house music, the extensive line-up sets the mood with global music trends that reflect the tastes of new-age festivalgoers as well as their appetite for discovery.

"India has always shared a deep connection with our music. Returning with CASA BACARDÍ in a one-of-a-kind tropical festival experience in Goa feels exciting, and we're looking forward to creating moments driven purely by sound and movement," said Ukrainian techno & house duo ARTBAT who will be headlining this edition.

Beyond music, this year's edition is set to deliver never-been-done-before cultural crossovers — from immersive zones and world-class bar takeovers serving tropical-inspired cocktails to pop-ups that blend fashion, art, and movement into the experience.

Debuting a standout collaboration, the festival will also feature an exciting partnership with Crep Dog Crew (CDC), India's leading streetwear collective, inviting attendees to experience an exclusive CASA BACARDÍ x CDC experience featuring a bold fusion of Bacardi's explosive Caribbean spirit with CDC's raw energy. A celebration of music, fashion, and fearless individuality, the collection reflects the soul of Casa Bacardi — vibrant, rebellious, festive while staying rooted in CDC's urban DNA.

"Driven by Casa Bacardi's philosophy of 'Do What Moves You', the collection channels the pulse of Caribbean carnivals, sound systems, late nights, and fearless self-expression, filtered through CDC's unmistakable design language," said Anchit Kapil, Creative Director of CDC.

With this edition, CASA BACARDÍ sets the tone for a new kind of cultural experience that is intimate, expressive, and rooted in self-expression — redefining how young India comes together to celebrate music, style, and community.

Festival Details

• Location: Goa

• Venue: W Goa

• Dates: 7th & 8th Feb, 2026

• Tickets: Available on District

• Grab your passes now on: https://link.district.in/DSTRKT/14kqs5jd

• Artist Line-up Highlights: Artbat, Sistek, Da Capo, Onfaya, Anyasa, Techpanda x Kenzani, and Lifafa. Whether dancing barefoot by the beach, vibing to one's favorite artist, or discovering new creators and communities, Casa BACARDÍ Goa promises to be the party destination of the year, where you can truly Do What Moves You.

About BACARDÍ® Rum – The World's Most Awarded Rum

In 1862, in the city of Santiago de Cuba, founder Don Facundo Bacardí Massó revolutionized the spirits industry when he created a light-bodied rum with a particularly smooth taste – BACARDÍ. The unique taste of BACARDÍ rum inspired cocktail pioneers to invent some of the world's most famous recipes including the BACARDÍ Mojito, the BACARDÍ Daiquiri, the BACARDÍ Cuba Libre, the BACARDÍ Piña Colada and the BACARDÍ El Presidente. BACARDÍ rum is the world's most awarded spirit, with more than 1000 awards for quality, taste and innovation. Today, BACARDÍ rum is made mainly in Puerto Rico where it is crafted to ensure the taste remains the same today as it did when it was first blended in 1862 www.BACARDÍ.com

The BACARDÍ brand is part of the portfolio of Bacardi Limited, headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda. Bacardi Limited refers to the Bacardi group of companies, including Bacardi International Limited.

LIVE PASSIONATELY. DRINK RESPONSIBLY.

©2026. BACARDÍ AND THE BAT DEVICE ARE TRADEMARKS.

