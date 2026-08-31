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Home / Business / CASA Hotels by Trunk &amp; Trolley from Celebrity Prime Hospitality Brings New Age Hospitality Experience to Warangal

CASA Hotels by Trunk & Trolley from Celebrity Prime Hospitality Brings New Age Hospitality Experience to Warangal

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ANI
Updated At : 06:22 PM Aug 31, 2026 IST
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NewsVoir

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Warangal (Telangana) [India], August 31: Celebrity Prime Hospitality (CPH), a growing hospitality group focused on building differentiated hotel and stay experiences across India, has announced the launch of its latest property, CASA Hotels by Trunk & Trolley, in Warangal, Telangana.

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Casa Hotels by Trunk & Trolley is an endorsed hospitality brand that brings together the contemporary, accessible stay experience of Casa with the distinctive identity and hospitality philosophy of Trunk & Trolley.

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The new property marks another step in CPH's expansion strategy, bringing its contemporary and accessible hospitality proposition to one of Telangana's important emerging cities.With Warangal witnessing increasing movement across business, tourism, education and local commerce, the new property is positioned to serve both business and leisure travellers looking for a comfortable, reliable and contemporary stay experience.

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"Warangal is an important market for us as we continue to look beyond the conventional hospitality centres and build a network of properties that are relevant to how India is travelling and doing business today," said Varun Kancharla, Founder & CEO, Celebrity Prime Hospitality.

Casa by Trunk & Trolley is designed around a simple idea -- making a quality hospitality experience more accessible without compromising on the essentials that matter to a guest. Our entry into Warangal is part of our larger vision to build strong hospitality brands across emerging and established markets.

The property will offer guests premium stay, along with Akali -- restaurant / banquet / spa, making it suitable for both short business stays and leisure visits.

The launch further strengthens CPH's growing portfolio of hospitality assets and supports the group's broader ambition of creating a multi-brand hospitality platform serving different guest segments and markets.

With Casa by Trunk & Trolley from CPH aims to build a hospitality brand that combines functional comfort, contemporary design and dependable guest service, while adapting its properties to the character and needs of each local market.

The Warangal launch is part of Celebrity Prime Hospitality's(CPH) broader expansion roadmap,with our upcoming launches soon in Goa and Bengaluru, we are rapidly scaling our footprint to serve travelers nationwide. The group continues to evaluate opportunities across Telugu states and other high-potential markets in India.

Celebrity Prime Hospitality (CPH) is a hospitality platform focused on developing, operating and scaling differentiated hospitality brands and properties across India. Its portfolio includes brands such as Trunk & Trolley and CASA Hotels by Trunk & Trolley, with over 500 keys, 9 properties and growing serving distinct guest segments across business, leisure and lifestyle hospitality.

CPH's vision is to build a scalable hospitality platform that combines strong operating systems, differentiated guest experiences and locally relevant properties to create an enduring hospitality brand.

Know more: celebrityprimehospitality.com.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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