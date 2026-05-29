Cash Ur Drive Delivers Breakout H2 FY26 Performance with 86% EBITDA Growth and 95% PAT Growth, Strengthening Foundation for Next Phase of Expansion

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Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], May 29: Cash Ur Drive Marketing Limited (NSE: CUDML | INE0WL201014), one of India's fast-growing sustainable transit media companies, has reported its Audited Financials for H2 FY26 & FY26.

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H2 FY26 Standalone Key Financial Highlights

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- Revenue from Operations of ₹108.79 Cr, YoY growth of 43.72%

- EBITDA of ₹20.02 Cr, YoY growth of 86.06%

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- EBITDA Margin of 18.41%, YoY growth of 420 Bps

- Net Profit of ₹18.52 Cr, YoY growth of 94.50%

- Net Profit Margin of 16.33%, YoY growth of 408 Bps

- Diluted EPS of ₹13.38, YoY growth of 75.36%

FY26 Standalone Key Financial Highlights

- Revenue from Operations of ₹186.67 Cr, YoY growth of 33.98%

- EBITDA of ₹33.56 Cr, YoY growth of 59.20%

- EBITDA Margin of 17.98%, YoY growth of 285 Bps

- Net Profit of ₹29.40 Cr, YoY growth of 64.98%

- Net Profit Margin of 15.28%, YoY growth of 276 Bps

- Diluted EPS of ₹21.24, YoY growth of 48.74%

Commenting on the Financial Performance, Mr. Raghu Khanna, Managing Director and Chairman, Cash Ur Drive Marketing Limited, said: "FY26 has been a transformational year for Cash Ur Drive, marked by strong financial performance, strategic expansion, and the successful execution of our long-term growth vision. Our ability to deliver healthy growth in Total Income, EBITDA and Profit reflects the strength of our business model, the increasing relevance of transit and outdoor media, and our disciplined focus on profitable growth. The expansion in margins demonstrates the scalability of our platform and our commitment to driving operating efficiencies while continuing to invest for the future.

FY26 was also a landmark year in our corporate journey as we successfully got listed on the NSE Emerge platform in August 2025, enhancing our visibility and providing a strong foundation for our next phase of growth. Alongside this milestone, we took significant strategic steps to expand beyond traditional transit media by establishing a presence in the urban mobility and EV infrastructure ecosystem. Our investment in Kolkata Call Taxi Private Limited, strategic stake acquisition in Charj Karo Greentech Mobility Private Limited, and the award of a 10-year EV charging infrastructure concession in Rishikesh collectively create a strong foundation for recurring, asset-linked and long-duration revenue streams.

As we enter FY27, we remain highly optimistic about the opportunities ahead. Rising urbanization, growing adoption of EVs, increasing demand for innovative advertising solutions, and our expanding portfolio of media rights and infrastructure assets provide significant headroom for growth. With a stronger platform, enhanced market presence following our successful listing, and sustained business momentum, we believe Cash Ur Drive is well positioned to accelerate value creation and build a scalable, future-ready enterprise capable of delivering long-term growth for all stakeholders."

Recent Key Business Highlights

- Strengthened presence in the urban mobility ecosystem through the acquisition of a Rs 19.06% stake in Kolkata Call Taxi Private Limited, expanding beyond transit media into mobility-linked platforms.

- Entered the EV charging segment by acquiring a 50% stake in Charj Karo Greentech Mobility Private Limited, securing access to a growing EV charging network along with associated advertising rights.

- Secured a 10-year DBFOM concession from Nagar Nigam Rishikesh for 10 EV charging stations, creating a long-tenure, asset-linked revenue stream with integrated advertising opportunities.

About Cash Ur Drive Marketing Limited

Founded in 2009, Cash Ur Drive Marketing Limited ("CUD" or "the Company") is one of India's fastest-growing out-of-home and transit media companies, pioneering sustainable and technology-driven advertising solutions. With a strong presence across major cities, CUD integrates transit, digital, outdoor, and green media assets to deliver impactful visibility for leading brands. The Company's focus on innovation, exclusive media rights, and expansion into EV charging station advertising has positioned it as a new-age leader in the evolving media landscape. Guided by a vision to make advertising more effective, eco-friendly, and inclusive, CUD continues to redefine how brands connect with audiences on the move.

For FY26, the Company reported a Total Income of ₹192.38 crore, EBITDA of ₹39.29 crore, and Net Profit of ₹29.40 crore.

The company got listed on NSE Emerge in August, 2025.

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