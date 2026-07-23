Cashfree Payments Announces zero percent Payment Gateway Fees for its New Businesses Till March 2027

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Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], July 23: Cashfree Payments, India's leading AI-native payments company, today announced it is offering 0% payment gateway fees for all new businesses signing up on its platform, on the first Rs. 20 lakh of Gross Merchandise Value (GMV) until 31st March 2027. The offer targets early-stage and growing sellers across their own online channels.

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Through this offer, Cashfree Payments aims to give businesses a genuine launchpad ahead of the festive season. This period is when most small businesses do the bulk of their annual business, but it typically comes with its own cost pressures. Discounts and offers eat into margins just as sales peak, and payment gateway fees eat into that margin further. By removing its own fee from this window entirely, Cashfree is handing sellers back real margin and cash they can redirect into inventory, ads, or logistics instead.

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Akash Sinha, Co-founder & CEO of Cashfree Payments, said, "An average SMB or D2C business makes 40% of their annual sales during the festive season. Getting the payments layer right during these weeks matters more than at any other point in the year. We've also seen that 90% of new sellers signing up ahead of the season record a GMV under ₹20 lakh during the entire period, which means this offer effectively covers their entire festive run. That's significant breathing room for a business to put money into offers, inventory, or wherever it's needed most. This is the kind of launchpad we want every SMB to have with us."

Alongside the fee waiver, new merchants can go live on Cashfree within minutes of signing up, against the industry norm of multiple days. They also get next-day settlement, against the standard two-day cycle, improving cashflow to fund the next round of ads or restocking during peak sale days. Every merchant onboarding under the offer is assigned a dedicated account manager from the point of signup, so sellers get support during the critical sale period. Taken together, the offer combines zero-cost onboarding with the fastest go-live and settlement cycle available to SMBs in India today, making it the strongest festive-season offers in the industry.

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Businesses looking to go live ahead of the festive season can sign up on Cashfree Payments at cashfree.com to claim the 0% fee offer before it ends on 31st March 2027.

About Cashfree Payments

Founded in 2015, Cashfree Payments is India's largest payments platform, processing over USD 80 billion in transactions annually for more than a million businesses-from high-growth startups, ecommerce & D2C brands, SMBs, and enterprises.

Businesses use Cashfree Payments to collect payments across 180+ payment modes, provide seamless one-click checkout to their customers to improve conversions, and conduct cross-border payments across 176+ countries and 140+ currencies. Built for scale, Cashfree's infrastructure handles an industry-leading 12,000 transactions per second, processing peak volumes without friction.

Alongside payments, Cashfree Payments offers Secure ID, an identity verification stack with a comprehensive suite of APIs and KYC components. Secure ID enables fintechs and startups to streamline compliant onboarding and KYC flows by minimising user inputs, thus reducing drop-offs, intelligently verifying identity documents, and detecting fraud and anomalies with high accuracy.

Cashfree Payments is India's first AI-native payments platform, enabling AI agents to process invoices and conduct payments autonomously through its MCP server, and allowing businesses to embed payments natively within AI chatbots through Cashfree Here.

The company was one of the first fintech companies to hold all three RBI licenses of Payment Aggregator (PA), Payment Aggregator-Cross Border (PA-CB), and Prepaid Payment Instrument (PPI). Cashfree Payments is backed by Silicon Valley investor Y Combinator, Apis Partners, State Bank of India (SBI), KRAFTON, and was incubated by PayPal.

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