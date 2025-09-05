Casio India brings its First-Ever Automatic watch to India with the Launch of EDIFICE EFK-100 series

Rs The legacy of Casio now transcends to the world of automatic timepieces, blending motorsport-inspired design with mechanical masteryRs

NEW DELHI, Sept. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Casio India recently unveiled its first-ever automatic watch in the country with the introduction of the EFK-100 series under its renowned Edifice brand, a line celebrated for drawing inspiration from the high-performance world of motorsports and embodying a dynamic fusion of speed, precision, and cutting-edge design. With this debut in mechanical watches, the brand now enters an exciting new chapter in India.

The EFK-100 series debuts with five distinctive models, led by the EDIFICE EFK-100XPB-1A, which incorporates forged carbon in the dial & case– a high-strength, lightweight material commonly used in high-end sports cars for its exceptional durability and visual appeal. The EFK-100CD-1A also features this premium forged carbon texture in the dial, while the EFK-100D-2A, 3A, and 7A replicate the dynamic aesthetic using advanced electroforming techniques. Priced from ₹25,995, the EFK-100 series offers Indian consumers a refined entry into the world of premium automatic watches, uniting Casio's trusted precision engineering with the bold, automotive-inspired design language that defines EDIFICE.

Commenting on the launch, Takuto Kimura, Managing Director, Casio India, said, "The launch of our first automatic watch in India marks a landmark moment for Casio. As a Japanese brand with a long-standing legacy of innovation and craftsmanship, we are proud to introduce a timepiece that blends the automotive spirt of speed and intelligence with classical automatic watches. With this debut, we aim to inspire a new generation of Indian consumers who value the precision of automatic timekeeping, perfectly crafted for the fast-paced, high-performance lifestyle."

Adding to the excitement, the event also featured a pre-launch reveal of the EDIFICE ECB-2300, an upcoming multi-hand chronograph model set to hit the market in December. Drawing inspiration from core motorsports, the ECB-2300 showcases the evolution of EDIFICE's signature SOSPENSIONE – Dual Layered Suspension armed design, combined with Tough Solar technology, Smartphone Link functionality, and a sleeker aesthetic compared to its predecessor, the ECB-2200. This next-generation timepiece is a testament to the EDIFICE ideology of 'Speed & Intelligence,' reinforcing the brand's commitment to precision, performance, and innovation.

The launch event, hosted in New Delhi, opened with an address by Takuto Kimura, Managing Director, Casio India, who spoke about Casio's journey in India and how EDIFICE has become synonymous with motorsport-inspired innovation. During his address, he also officially unveiled the EFK-100 series, marking Casio Edifice's debut in the automatic watch segment.

This was followed by a presentation from Tadashi Kojima, Product Planning at Casio Computer Co., Japan, who delved deeper into the EFK-100's design and technical features, and offered an exciting pre-reveal of the upcoming ECB-2300, a new model slated for launch later this year, with sales beginning in December.

Link to the products: https://www.casio.com/in/watches/edifice/products/collection/automatic/efk-100/

About Casio India Co. Pvt. Ltd:

Casio India Co. Pvt. Ltd. (CIC) is the Indian subsidiary of Casio Computer Co., Ltd., Tokyo, Japan, one of the world's leading manufacturers of consumer electronics and business equipment solutions. Casio India has established a dynamic presence in the Indian market since 1996, emerging as a leading and cherished consumer goods manufacturer. Casio India's range of products include sales and marketing of Timepieces, Electronic Musical Instruments, Desktop Calculators and Scientific Calculators.

Setting the benchmark for excellence, Casio India is dedicated to embodying the spirit of innovation and quality that defines the Casio legacy. With a strong commitment to its corporate creed of "creativity and contribution," Casio has consistently translated this ethos into the creation of innovative products making a positive impact on society.

For more information, visit https://www.casio.com/in/

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2764733/Casio_Edifice_Launch.jpg

