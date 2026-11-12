Casio to Release Second Collaboration G-SHOCK Featuring XG

TOKYO, Nov. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Casio Computer Co., Ltd. announced today the release of the latest addition to the family of G-SHOCK shock-resistant watches. The new GM-6900XG is the second collaboration timepiece created with XG, a seven-member artist group with a global presence.

Consisting of JURIN, CHISA, HINATA, HARVEY, JURIA, MAYA, and COCONA, XG are pioneering X-POP as a new musical genre and creating a style all their own. Their boundary-pushing spirit closely aligns with G-SHOCK, a unique brand known for its shock resistance and distinctive design — making XG a natural choice as the brand's global ambassador in July 2025.

The new GM-6900XG is a shock-resistant watch designed under the creative concept "TIME, INKED ON YOU." Incorporating XG's ideas and creative vision, the watch reflects the bond between XG and their fandom, known as ALPHAZ. Built on the 6900 style with its distinctive triple-graph dial, the watch pairs a silvery metal bezel with a translucent band. The metal symbolizes XG's journey and the strength they have gained along the way, while the translucent material evokes their potential as they continue into the future without fear of change.

The band features the group's full name "Xtraordinary Genes" in a stylized graphic that creates the bold look of a tattoo on the wrist, expressing the limitless, boundary-defying possibilities that XG embodies. The front button bears an "X" mark, and when pressed, the backlight reveals a silhouette of a howling wolf, symbolizing ALPHAZ. The case back is engraved with the Japanese character 緒. Taken from hesonoo, the call XG members make during their pre-show huddle, the character symbolizes the strong bonds among them.

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The watch comes in special packaging featuring a graphic on the bottom with seven wolves representing the seven XG members.

■ Interview Video https://youtu.be/vTL_9BoevZk

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■ Special Site https://gshock.casio.com/intl/contents/ambassador/xg/g-shock-xg-collab-vol2/

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