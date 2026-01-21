Cast Reveal Event of Punjabi Film Chakven 2% Aale Creates Strong Buzz in Mohali

Mohali, Punjab, India (NewsVoir) The excitement around the upcoming Punjabi film Chakven 2% Aale reached a new high with a grand Cast Reveal Event held recently in Mohali. The event marked a major milestone for the film and officially introduced the powerful ensemble that will bring this story to life on screen.

Advertisement

Presented by White Notes Entertainment, Chakven 2% Aale is written and to be directed by Happy Rode, and produced by Prabhjot Singh and Inder Sandhu, the film also features acclaimed DOP Harpreet, who will be bringing a strong visual identity to the project. Chakven 2% Aale promises a fresh, engaging, and rooted Punjabi cinema experience.

Advertisement

The cast includes Kartaar Cheema, Vishal Brar, Baljinder Bains and Balwinder Dhaliwal and others, bringing together experience and screen presence, while the film also proudly introduces Param Grewal, a fresh new talent making her big-screen debut with Chakven 2% Aale.

Advertisement

Each artist brings a unique presence to the film, making Chakven 2% Aale one of the most anticipated Punjabi projects to watch out for.

Speaking on the occasion, director Happy Rode shared, “This story is very close to my heart. The cast and crew are the soul of Chakven 2% Aale, and I’m proud of the team we’ve brought together. The journey officially begins now.” Producers Prabhjot Singh and Inder Sandhu added, “The response at the cast reveal has been overwhelming. It motivates us to take this film to the next level with passion and honesty.” The film is now all set to go on floors, and the official release date will be announced soon.

Advertisement

White Notes Entertainment, under the guidance of Prabhjot Singh and Inder Sandhu known for producing powerful and popular music content, is now expanding its creative journey by stepping into feature films with Chakven. After making a strong mark in the music space, the banner is ready to bring the same passion, quality, and artistic vision to the big screen.

Happy Rode is a Filmfare Award-winning filmmaker known for delivering powerful and impactful Punjabi cinema. He previously directed successful films like Rode College and Dakuan Da Munda 3, earning praise for his strong storytelling and engaging direction. With a proven track record and a deep understanding of mass and emotional cinema, Happy Rode now brings his vision to Chakven 2% Aale, continuing his journey of creating meaningful and audience-driven films.

Kartar Cheema is one of Punjabi cinema’s most intense and versatile actors, known for his powerful screen presence and emotionally grounded performances. Kartar Cheema rose to prominence with his powerful lead performances in Sikander (2013) and Sikander 2 (2019), where he portrayed a character rooted in intense student politics and social conflict. These roles established him as a fearless, impactful performer in Punjabi cinema. Now, with Chakven 2% Aale, he brings that same depth, intensity, and screen presence to a new story - adding strong credibility and emotional weight to the film’s ensemble.

Alongside him, Chakven 2% Aale also brings together a dynamic mix of performers, while proudly introducing and supporting young, emerging talent in key roles - giving the film a fresh, energetic edge alongside seasoned artistry.

(Disclaimer: The above press release comes to you under an arrangement with Newsvoir and PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.).

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)