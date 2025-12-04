CAT Response Sheet 2025 Live Update: Calculate Your CAT Score & Percentile Instantly

PNN

New Delhi [India], December 4: The CAT 2025 exam has concluded successfully, and candidates are now awaiting the release of the CAT response sheet 2025 along with the official answer key. As per previous years, the response sheet is expected in the first week of December, giving students an early opportunity to estimate their performance before the results are out. The official download link will appear on iimcat.ac.in, accessible only through candidate login.

Why the CAT Response Sheet Matters

The response sheet provides a complete record of all your marked answers, making it the most reliable source for assessing your CAT exam score. It helps you verify correct and incorrect responses, compare them with the official key, and evaluate your probability of securing calls from top B-Schools.

Calculate Your CAT Score Instantly (Highly Recommended)

Before diving into the downloading steps, most students prefer knowing their tentative score as soon as the response sheet is out. The fastest and most accurate way to do this is through the iQuanta CAT Score Calculator.

You simply paste your CAT response sheet link, and the tool automatically generates:

* Section-wise raw scores

* Total marks

* Expected scaled score

* Accurate percentile prediction

This tool works both as a CAT score predictor and a CAT percentile calculator online, helping aspirants estimate their chances at IIMs and top MBA colleges.

Use the CAT 2025 Score Calculator here:

Placing this calculator early ensures you don't waste time manually calculating your marks - the tool does everything in seconds.

CAT Score Calculator

CAT Score vs Percentile 2025

The trend clearly shows that IIMs usually publish the response sheet 2-5 days after the exam, which aligns with the expected timeline for CAT 2025.

How to Download the CAT Response Sheet 2025

Once the link goes live:

* Visit iimcat.ac.in

* Log in using your CAT User ID & Password

* Click the tab titled "Response Sheet / Answer Key 2025"

* View your recorded responses for all sections

* Download the PDF for score calculation

* Marking Scheme for CAT Score Calculation

+3 marks for every correct answer

-1 mark for each incorrect MCQ

0 deduction for TITA questions

While manual calculation is possible, it's far more efficient to use a CAT score calculator from response sheet for accuracy and speed.

What Your CAT 2025 Response Sheet Includes

The response sheet will contain:

* Candidate details

* Registration number

* Exam date & slot

* Question IDs

* Type (MCQ/TITA)

* Correct answers

* Your recorded responses

* Status of each question

This allows you to cross-check every answer and feed precise data into any CAT exam score calculator.

Final Word

The CAT 2025 response sheet will provide clarity to lakhs of aspirants about their performance. With tools like the iQuanta CAT Score Calculator, students no longer have to wait for the official result to understand their standing. Keep checking this space for the latest updates and direct links as soon as the response sheet is released.

