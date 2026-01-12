CAYIN AI: Revolutionizing Creativity and Global Communication

PRNewswire

Advertisement

Taipei [Taiwan], January 12: CAYIN Technology, the world's trusted provider of digital signage solutions, today announced a breakthrough update for SMP, CMS-WS, and CMS-SE. By embedding advanced AI into the signage ecosystem, CAYIN transforms how businesses create, translate, and manage content, ensuring every screen delivers maximum impact with minimum effort.

Advertisement

CAYIN Technology's latest update redefines the efficiency of digital signage by merging AI-driven creativity with robust management platforms. By enabling instant Text-to-Image generation, Image-to-Text copywriting, and simultaneous Multilingual AI Alerts, CAYIN empowers brands to maintain fresh, engaging, and safe communication. This intelligence is fully integrated across the high-performance SMP players, the versatile CMS-WS (managing 1,000+ devices), and the enterprise-grade CMS-SE, offering a reliable and foresighted ecosystem for any business scale.

Advertisement

The AI Advantage: Smarter, Faster, Fresh Content

This update transforms digital signage into a smart creative engine, offering key benefits:

Advertisement

- Infinite Creativity with AI Image ToolsStop waiting for graphic designers. Users can now generate professional visuals from simple text or refresh existing assets into new styles instantly. This allows brands to update content frequently, ensuring displays stay fresh and engaging to capture audience attention every day.

- Intelligent Strategy with Image-to-Text AI analyzes visual assets and suggests compelling copy, helping marketers craft smarter messages that resonate with their target audience while reducing manual workload.

- Crisis Management with Multilingual AI Alerts Go global instantly. The AI translation engine doesn't just localize ads; it powers a Multilingual Alert System that displays critical emergency notifications in multiple languages simultaneously. This ensures safety and clarity for international audiences in any environment.

A Unified Ecosystem: SMP, CMS-WS, and CMS-SE

Following the AI integration, CAYIN continues to enhance its reliable hardware and software lineup:

- SMP Players: Renowned for their strong industrial-grade quality and 24/7 stability, all SMP models now support AI-driven content creation. Users can generate visuals, copy, and alerts with just a few clicks, ensuring a consistent, high-quality user experience across all dedicated hardware.

- CMS-WS: This All-in-One Management System is the ideal cross-platform server, managing up to 1,000 devices including Smart TVs, Android systems, and PCs. Now upgraded with AI-powered tools, it allows users to streamline content creation and distribution across diverse hardware and budgets.

- CMS-SE: Designed for enterprise-grade large-scale deployments, CMS-SE supports up to 4,000 players with robust failover mechanisms. The addition of AI-driven analytics and predictive insights helps large organizations optimize their signage strategies for maximum global impact.

The Future of Digital Signage: AI-Powered Efficiency

This AI update represents a significant milestone in CAYIN's commitment to innovation and customer value. By integrating advanced AI capabilities, CAYIN not only enhances the functionality of its products but also empowers businesses to achieve greater efficiency and impact in their digital signage strategies. The result is a smarter, faster, and more engaging signage ecosystem that drives measurable success for organizations worldwide.

CAYIN Technology in Brief

CAYIN Technology is a 22-year professional digital signage solution and software developer from Taiwan. By offering a complete portfolio of appliance-based digital signage solutions, CAYIN dedicates itself to being a reliable partner to clients worldwide and has successfully set up various applications globally. In order to best facilitate the deployment of its products, the company also provides tailored services to satisfy the ever-growing market demand for almost limitless applications.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)