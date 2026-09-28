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Home / Business / CBDT extends ITR filing deadline for audited taxpayers to November 21

CBDT extends ITR filing deadline for audited taxpayers to November 21

The tax department has also extended the deadline for submitting the audit report under the Income-tax Act for AY 2026-27 to October 21

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Aditya Rangroo
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 05:45 PM Sep 28, 2026 IST
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The Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) on Monday extended the deadline for submitting income tax returns (ITRs) for the assessment year (AY) 2026-27 for taxpayers whose accounts must be audited as per the Income-tax Act, 1961.

The deadline, previously set for October 31, has now been extended by 21 days to November 21, according to a statement from CBDT.

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The tax department has also extended the deadline for submitting the audit report under the Income-tax Act for AY 2026-27. The deadline for the audit report, previously established as September 30, has been extended to October 21.

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Numerous chartered accountant organisations and tax experts had requested the government to extend the deadline, mentioning the effort required to finish audits and reconciling financial and tax-related data.

In recent weeks, the demand for an extension had increased, as professional organisations urged that the deadline be moved to October 31. Tax experts had similarly expressed worries regarding the duration required to finish audit processes, authenticate disclosures, and align information found in different tax and financial documents.

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Both taxpayers and their auditors will have more time to finalise the audit process and submit the necessary report on the income-tax e-filing portal due to the extension.

Tax audit compliance includes various verifications prior to the completion of the report.

Taxpayers and auditors must reconcile turnover and other financial details with GST returns, validate TDS and TCS data, and review the information found in Form 26AS, Annual Information Statement (AIS), and Taxpayer Information Summary (TIS).

Other aspects such as costs, tangible assets, debts, legal obligations, transactions with related parties, and other disclosures must also be investigated. Any discrepancies or insufficient information might necessitate further verification prior to the submission of the audit report.

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