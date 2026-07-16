DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
GenZ Speak Up !
AI Logo
Register now for Tribune AI Learning Camp
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM FIFA World Cup 2026 Games Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Business / CBDT rolls out new feature letting taxpayers view foreign asset data online

CBDT rolls out new feature letting taxpayers view foreign asset data online

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 08:03 PM Jul 16, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

New Delhi [India], July 16, (ANI): The Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) has introduced a new facility allowing taxpayers to view information about their foreign assets and income directly through the Annual Information Statement (AIS) on the Income Tax e-Filing portal, in a move aimed at making compliance easier rather than triggering scrutiny.

Advertisement

Sources in the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) told ANI that the data comes from more than 100 partner countries that share financial account details with India each year under international information-exchange agreements.

Advertisement

This can include foreign bank accounts, custodial holdings, investments, and related income such as interest and dividends. Currently, the AIS reflects data for calendar years 2022 to 2024, with 2025 figures expected by September or October 2026, once received from partner nations.

Advertisement

CBDT sources stressed that the AIS listing is not a complete record of a taxpayer's overseas holdings, and individuals remain responsible for fully and accurately declaring all foreign assets and income in Schedule FA and Schedule FSI of their tax returns, regardless of what appears in the AIS.

To access the information, taxpayers can log into their e-Filing account, go to the AIS section, navigate to the Compliance Portal's "Reports" tab, select "Foreign Assets Information," and download a PDF for the relevant year. The data is visible only to the account holder through their own secure login.

Advertisement

CBDT sources said SMS and email alerts are being sent to taxpayers reminding them to report foreign assets correctly while filing returns for Assessment Year 2026-27. The department is also promoting "Kar Saathi," an AI-based assistant on the e-Filing portal, to help taxpayers choose the right return form and navigate foreign asset reporting.

The initiative is part of the CBDT's broader push toward technology-driven, non-intrusive taxpayer services intended to reduce filing errors and improve transparency. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts