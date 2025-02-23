New Delhi [India], February 23 (ANI): The Centralised Processing Cell--TDS (CPC-TDS), under the Directorate of Income Tax (Systems), has been awarded the Technology Sabha Excellence Award 2025 among government departments, agencies, and institutions for demonstrating innovative use of technology that delivers distinct benefits to stakeholders under the category of Customer Experience.

The Centralized Processing Cell--TDS (CPC-TDS) is a part of the Directorate of Income Tax (Systems), Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT), Ministry of Finance (MoF).

In a post on social media platform X on Saturday, the Income Tax India said, "Honored to receive the Technology Sabha Excellence Award 2025!. CPC-TDS, under the Directorate of Income Tax (Systems), CBDT, has been recognized for excellence in Customer Experience across government institutions."

The post further added, "A pioneering initiative, CPC-TDS has revolutionized TDS/TCS administration through a fully automated, digital platform--enhancing transparency, efficiency, and seamless taxpayer compliance. A testament to our commitment to innovation in tax administration."

The Technology Sabha Excellence Awards recognize government departments and institutions that leverage technology to benefit stakeholders.

This award highlights CPC-TDS's innovative use of technology to enhance stakeholder experience, set new benchmarks for service delivery in government institutions, and transform TDS/TCS administration in India.

The CPC (TDS) project is a technological initiative of the Directorate of Income Tax (Systems) under the CBDT aimed at providing taxpayer services and ensuring effective and efficient tax administration.

According to the release, the project has modernized the legacy system of TDS/TCS administration in the country through 100% computerized processing of TDS/TCS statements.

It has facilitated a compliance-friendly environment by leveraging a state-of-the-art IT platform and employing best-in-class technology across its software and hardware architecture, the release added.

The Technology Sabha Excellence Award 2025 stands as a testament to the CBDT's commitment to utilizing technology to enhance taxpayer services and improve tax administration in India, the release added. (ANI)

