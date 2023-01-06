CBI books HDIL promoters in Rs 140-crore bank fraud

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, January 5

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has registered an FIR against HDIL promoters Rakesh Wadhawan and Sarang Wadhawan in connection with a new bank fraud case involving an amount of Rs 140 crore pertaining to their subsidiary Guruashish Construction, officials said today.

The officials said the fresh action has been taken by the investigative agency following a complaint filed by the Union Bank of India against the businessmen, who are embroiled in another Rs 4,300-crore Punjab and Maharashtra Cooperative (PMC) Bank scam case.