CBI books Kishore Biyani, Future Retail Ltd in Rs 904-crore bank fraud case; conducts searches in Mumbai

The CBI has registered an FIR against Future Retail Ltd (FRL) and its promoter, businessman Kishore Biyani, in an alleged bank fraud of Rs 904.32 crore, following a complaint by SBI, and conducted searches at premises linked to him in Mumbai on Friday, official sources said.

CBI has also booked his brother Rakesh Biyani in the case registered for alleged criminal conspiracy to cheat and for offences under the Prevention of Corruption Act, they said.

The case, registered on November 4, concerns alleged cheating, criminal conspiracy and offences under the Prevention of Corruption Act.

The alleged wrongful loss of Rs 904.32 crore is to SBI, which had extended credit facilities to the company.

Advertisement

According to CBI, FRL had obtained working capital facilities, term loans and letters of credit from the SBI as well as a consortium of nine banks.

The company operated multiple retail formats, including Big Bazaar, Fashion@Big Bazaar and Foodhall, and was also engaged in trading fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) and fashion products.

The agency has alleged that the company did not use the funds for the purposes for which the credit facilities were sanctioned. Instead, the funds were allegedly diverted and siphoned off through associate companies and connected entities, resulting in losses to the lending bank.

Advertisement

“The company allegedly defrauded the bank by not utilising the bank funds for the intended purpose for which they were sanctioned,” CBI said in its press release.

During Friday’s searches, the agency recovered and seized documents relevant to the investigation from multiple premises linked to FRL’s promoters and directors in Mumbai.

CBI said the investigation is continuing to establish the full extent of the alleged conspiracy, identify the roles of all those involved, including public servants and private individuals, and trace the end-use of the loan funds.

Advertisement

The case names Kishore Biyani, Rakesh Biyani, other directors and guarantors, along with unknown public servants and others.