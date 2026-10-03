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Home / Business / CBI chargesheets RCom, ex-chief investment officer of LIC in Rs 3,750 crore cheating case  

CBI chargesheets RCom, ex-chief investment officer of LIC in Rs 3,750 crore cheating case  

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PTI
New Delhi, Updated At : 05:09 PM Oct 03, 2026 IST
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The CBI investigation so far has revealed that, in 2012, LIC subscribed to NCDs worth Rs 1,500 crore issued by Reliance Communications Ltd. on the basis of serious misrepresentations, according to the central agency. PTI file
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The CBI has filed a chargesheet in the Rs 3,750 crore cheating case against Reliance Communications Ltd. (RCom), former executives of the group and a former Chief Investment Officer of Life Insurance Corporation of India for causing wrongful loss to LIC, officials said on Saturday.

The CBI investigation so far has revealed that, in 2012, LIC subscribed to NCDs worth Rs 1,500 crore issued by Reliance Communications Ltd. on the basis of serious misrepresentations, according to the central agency.

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In its chargesheet filed before a Special CBI court in Mumbai, the agency has named as accused “Reliance Communications Ltd., two executives of the Reliance ADA Group, namely, Amitabh Jhunjhunwala, Group MD, Vishwas Joshi, Sr. VP, Reliance Capital Limited and P. Venugopal, the then Chief Investment Officer, LIC”, a CBI spokesperson said in a statement here.

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“The four accused have been chargesheeted for offences of criminal conspiracy, cheating and criminal breach of trust under the IPC, along with offences under the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988,” the spokesperson said.

The agency said further investigation is continuing to ascertain the role of other accused persons and to investigate other allegations.

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“The funds received through the NCD subscription were thereafter diverted to ADA group companies, thereby causing wrongful loss to LIC and corresponding wrongful gain to the accused persons and entities,” the Spokesperson said.

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