CBI files fourth chargesheet in Reliance Communications case; names netizen engineering, directors in fund diversion

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Friday filed a second chargesheet in the Reliance Communications Limited (RCom) case before a special Mumbai court against three accused persons, including M/s Netizen Engineering Pvt Ltd (formerly M/s Reliance Infocomm Engineering Pvt Ltd) and its two directors Anil Kalya and Tunu Sahu, for offences of criminal conspiracy, criminal misappropriation and cheating.

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The second chargesheet is based on the investigation conducted by CBI, which has revealed that M/s Netizen Engineering Pvt Ltd was used by M/s Reliance Communications Limited as a pass-through entity for the wilful diversion of funds, thereby causing wrongful loss to the lending banks and corresponding wrongful gain to the accused persons and related entities.

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It may be recalled that CBI had registered the case on the basis of a complaint received from State Bank of India (SBI).

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As per the FIR, the total exposure of public sector banks and financial institutions in the case is Rs19,694.33 crore.

CBI had earlier filed the first chargesheet on May 29 against 16 accused persons, including M/s Reliance Communications Limited, five senior executives of the company and 10 bank officials.

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Further investigation has been kept open to ascertain the role of other accused persons and to investigate other aspects of the case.

It may also be recalled that CBI has registered seven FIRs against Reliance Communications Limited (RCom), Reliance Home Finance Limited (RHFL), Reliance Commercial Finance Limited (RCFL) and Reliance Telecom Limited (RTL) on the basis of complaints received from various public sector banks and LIC.

CBI has so far filed three chargesheets in the Reliance ADA Group cases.

The present chargesheet is the fourth chargesheet filed in these cases and more chargesheets will be filed in the future, sources aware of details informed.

CBI has so far arrested six accused persons in the Reliance ADA Group cases. All the accused persons are presently in judicial custody.

The investigation in these cases is being monitored by the Supreme Court.