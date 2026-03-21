CBI grills 2 former Group Managing Directors of Reliance ADA Group in Rs 2,929 crore bank fraud

New Delhi [India], March 21 (ANI): Two former Group Managing Directors of the Reliance Anil Dhirubhai Ambani Group (ADAG), Gautam Doshi and Sateesh Seth, appeared before the CBI today in connection with an alleged bank fraud of Rs 2929.05 crore involving Reliance Communications Ltd (RCom).

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They were questioned in the CBI Head Office in the national capital throughout the day.

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On Friday, industrialist Anil Ambani was also questioned for about seven hours by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in connection with the alleged bank fraud case.

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Earlier this week, another Group Managing Director of Reliance ADA Group, namely Amitabh Jhunjhunwala, was also questioned on March 18, 2026.

CBI had registered an FIR on August 21, 2025, on a complaint of SBI in relation to allegations of fraud of Rs 2929.05 Crore in which Reliance Communications Limited, Anil D Ambani and others, including unknown public servants, are accused.

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According to a press release by the CBI, the FIR on August 21, 2025, was filed against Anil Ambani and several others on a complaint by the State Bank of India (SBI) in relation to allegations of fraud.

The complaint by SBI, which is the lead bank in the consortium of 11 Banks namely Bank of India, Central Bank of India, UCO Bank, Union Bank of India, e-Corporation Bank, Canara Bank, e-Syndicate Bank, Indian Overseas Bank, IDBI Bank Limited, e-Oriental Bank of Commerce, was based on a forensic audit report that alleges large-scale diversion and misutilisation of loan funds through interlinked and circuitous transactions among group entities during the period 2013-17.

This resulted in wrongful loss of Rs 2929.05 Crores to SBI out of the total exposure of Rs 19694.33 crores involving 17 public sector banks.

As per the probe agency, subsequent to registration of the case on the basis of a complaint from SBI, separate complaints were received from Punjab National Bank, Bank of India, Union Bank of India, UCO Bank, Central Bank of India, IDBI Bank and Bank of Maharashtra. Further, another case has been registered against M/s Reliance Communications Limited, Anil Ambani and others, including unknown public servants, on February 25 on the basis of a complaint dated February 24 received from Bank of Baroda, which includes exposure of e-Dena Bank and e-Vijaya Bank. (ANI)

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