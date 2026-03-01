CBI grills Anil Ambani’s son for 6 hours over bank fraud

The CBI on Friday questioned businessman Anil Ambani's son Jai Anmol Ambani for more than six hours in connection with the Reliance Home Finance Ltd alleged bank fraud case, in which he is one of the accused. He was interrogated at the CBI headquarters.

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CBI sources said Anmol had again been directed to appear on Saturday. Jai was questioned in connection with the case registered by CBI December 6, 2025 against Reliance Home Finance Ltd in the Rs 228 crore alleged bank fraud case in which the said entity, Jai Anmol Ambani, Ravindra Sudhalkar, unknown persons and unknown public servants are accused.

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