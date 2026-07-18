DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
GenZ Speak Up !
AI Logo
Register now for Tribune AI Learning Camp
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM FIFA World Cup 2026 Games Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Business / CBI raids 15 premises in Delhi, Mumbai in Reliance ADA bank fraud probe

CBI raids 15 premises in Delhi, Mumbai in Reliance ADA bank fraud probe

The searches cover 23 interlinked entities associated with the Reliance ADA Group

article_Author
Animesh Singh
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 08:20 PM Jul 18, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Photo for representational purpose only.
Advertisement

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Saturday conducted searches at 15 premises across Delhi and Mumbai in connection with cases registered against Reliance Commercial Finance Ltd (RCFL) and Reliance Home Finance Ltd (RHFL), both Reliance ADA Group companies led by Anil D Ambani.

Advertisement

The searches covered 23 interlinked entities associated with the Reliance ADA Group that were allegedly used as conduit to diverst bank funds borrowed by RCFL and RHFL to other Reliance ADA Group companies, thereby causing wrongful loss to the lending banks.

Advertisement

The search operations also covered the premises of three individuals, namely the former CFO of RHFL, the former Secretarial Head of the Reliance ADA Group, and the former Chief Treasury Consultant of RHFL.

Advertisement

The searches resulted in the seizure of incriminating documents, and further investigation is continuing, sources informed.

It may be recalled that the CBI has registered seven FIRs against Reliance Communications Limited (RCom), Reliance Home Finance Limited (RHFL), Reliance Commercial Finance Limited (RCFL) and Reliance Telecom Limited (RTL) on the basis of complaints received from various Public Sector Banks and LIC. The total alleged loss to PSBs/ LIC in these seven cases is approximately Rs 27,337 crore.

Advertisement

The CBI had earlier conducted searches at 38 locations, filed four chargesheets and arrested seven accused persons in the Reliance ADA Group cases.

All the accused persons are presently in judicial custody.

The investigation in these cases is being monitored by the Supreme Court.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts