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Home / Business / CBI raids Reliance Telecom office in Rs 115-crore SBI fraud case

CBI raids Reliance Telecom office in Rs 115-crore SBI fraud case

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Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 12:15 AM Mar 27, 2026 IST
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The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Thursday conducted searches at the residences of two former directors of Reliance Telecom and the company office in Mumbai after registering an FIR against them in connection with an alleged fraud of Rs 114.98 crore in State Bank of India (SBI), official sources said.

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Various documents connected with the loan transactions were recovered during the raids. The agency acted on a complaint from SBI about it being defrauded and suffering a wrongful loss of Rs 114.98 crore, they informed further.

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“SBI was a member of the consortium of 11 banks which had sanctioned a total of Rs 735 crore term loan facility to Reliance Telecom Ltd,” the CBI said in a statement.

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The agency is now examining banking records, internal approvals, and correspondence connected to the loan disbursal. Further action will depend on findings from the ongoing probe, with searches still continuing.

The case comes amid broader investigations into alleged financial irregularities involving companies linked to the Reliance Group. Earlier this month, the CBI had questioned Anil Ambani for several hours in a separate case related to an alleged Rs 2,929 crore

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fraud involving Reliance Communications.

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