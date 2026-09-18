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Home / Business / CBI registers FIR against Reliance Capital Limited in LIC investment fraud case

CBI registers FIR against Reliance Capital Limited in LIC investment fraud case

Anil Ambani denies 'any wrongdoing'

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Animesh Singh
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 10:10 PM Sep 18, 2026 IST
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File photo of Anil Ambani. Reuters
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The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has registered an FIR on the basis of a written complaint received from Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) against Reliance Capital Limited (RCAP), its former chairman Anil D Ambani, Reliance Anil Dhirubhai Ambani Group (ADA Group) MD Satish Seth, unknown public servants and others.

LIC alleged that during April 12, 2012 to March 9, 2018, it had subscribed to five non-convertible Debentures (NCDs) aggregating to Rs 3,900 crore issued by RCAP for general corporate purposes, funding requirements and refinancing of existing debt.

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It further alleged in its complaint that the accused entered into a criminal conspiracy and committed offences of cheating, criminal breach of trust, criminal misconduct, diversion and misappropriation of funds, as well as falsification of accounts, thus causing wrongful loss of Rs 2,684.57 crore to it.

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The investigation has been taken up to identify the role of all persons involved, including public servants and private individuals, examine the criminal conspiracy and to trace the end-use and diversion of invested funds.

The CBI has earlier registered eight FIRs against Reliance Communications Ltd. (RCom), RCAP, Reliance Home Finance Ltd. (RHFL), Reliance Commercial Finance Ltd. (RCFL) and Reliance Telecom Ltd. (RTL) on complaints received from various public sector banks, EPFO and LIC.

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In these cases, the CBI has so far filed six chargesheets and arrested seven accused persons. These cases are under investigation which are being monitored by the Supreme Court.

A spokesperson for Anil Ambani said, “The FIR registered by the CBI pertains to Reliance Capital Limited. Ambani served as a non-executive director/chairman of the Board of Reliance Capital Limited from 2005 until November 2021, when the Reserve Bank of India superseded the Board of Directors of the company and appointed an Administrator. He denies any wrongdoing, whatsoever, and reserves all rights available to him in law.”

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