CBM India and SBI Foundation Launch New Initiative to Empower 200 Children with Disabilities in Madhya Pradesh

PRNewswire

Advertisement

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], September 10: CBM India, in partnership with SBI Foundation, announced the launch of a three-year project to provide educational and therapeutic support to 200 children with disabilities in the Narmadapuram district of Madhya Pradesh. The project was officially inaugurated recently in Narmadapuram.

* The project brings essential therapy, assistive devices, and learning support to children with disabilities in villages where such services are often unavailable.

Advertisement

The project is implemented by CBM India under SBI Foundation's Centre of Excellence for Persons with Disabilities, one of the Foundation's flagship programs, and it will cover the Narmadapuram and Babai blocks. These two blocks were selected based on the needs observed in the area. While many children with disabilities are enrolled in school, access to assistive devices, therapy services, and inclusive learning environments remains limited. Families often lack information about available support, and financial constraints make it difficult to seek private care. CBM India has an active presence in both blocks through its previous work with local communities.

In response to these needs, the project established two inclusive therapy centers, an expanded unit in Narmadapuram and a new center in Babai, offering physiotherapy, occupational therapy, and speech therapy sessions among other services. A comprehensive assessment will guide individualized intervention plans for each child. For children who are unable to travel, therapists and special educators will deliver home-based services to support mobility, communication, and daily living skills. The project also includes the distribution of 200 customized assistive devices, such as cerebral palsy chairs, orthotics, and walkers.

Advertisement

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Sanjay Prakash, Managing Director, SBI Foundation, said, "This project is about delivering practical support that can make a real difference in a child's life--whether it is through a speech therapy session, the right assistive device, or help with schoolwork. It is a local solution to a pressing problem and perfectly aligns with our Centre of Excellence's objective to improve access for persons with disabilities."

Mr. Sony Thomas, Executive Director, CBM India, added, "In many rural areas, children with disabilities have limited access to therapy and educational support. Distance, cost, and the need for trained professionals often make it difficult for families to receive timely care. Through this initiative, we are working to change that by bringing services closer to home, supporting caregivers, and building local capacity. This is an important step toward making early intervention and inclusive education part of everyday life in rural communities."

In parallel, the initiative will promote inclusive learning through community-based learning groups that include children with and without disabilities.

To build a supportive ecosystem, 100 grassroots workers and teachers will be trained in early identification and inclusive practices, and 400 parents will receive counseling and guidance to increase family involvement in the child's development.

By expanding access to localized services, this partnership helps address long-standing barriers that prevent children with disabilities in rural areas from accessing timely and quality support.

About CBM India Trust:

CBM India Trust is a leading not-for-profit development organization committed to improving the quality of life of persons with disabilities and other marginalized communities. They work alongside persons with disabilities, their representative organizations, community-based organizations, institutions, and the government to remove cultural and environmental barriers to people with disabilities' full participation in health, education, and livelihood opportunities. CBM India aspires to create an inclusive society in which persons with disabilities achieve their full potential. In 2023-24, they reached over 32.9 lakh people in 26 states and union territories across India. To know more about CBM India, visit www.cbmindia.org

About SBI Foundation

SBI Foundation is the CSR arm of the State Bank Group. True to its tradition of 'Service Beyond Banking', the Foundation recognizes the importance of engaging with communities across key focus areas such as empowerment of persons with disabilities, rural development, healthcare, education, sustainability and environment, livelihood and skill development, youth empowerment, promotion of sports, and more. In this pursuit, the SBI Foundation works across all States and Union Territories of India, undertaking several initiatives to make resources available to the most vulnerable sections of society, directly and through strategic partnerships with impact-making entities in the social sector in the most transparent way to create inclusive, sustainable development. SBI Foundation believes in reflecting the ethos of the State Bank Group in running interventions that are ethical, promote growth and equality, and create a positive impact on society. To learn more about SBI Foundation, visit www.sbifoundation.in

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2769778/CBM_India_SBI_Foundation.jpg

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)