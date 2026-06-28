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Home / Business / CBP confirmed no export of solar modules manufactured using Chinese-origin solar cells to US: Waaree

CBP confirmed no export of solar modules manufactured using Chinese-origin solar cells to US: Waaree

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ANI
Updated At : 04:48 PM Jun 28, 2026 IST
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New Delhi [India], June 28 (ANI): Waaree Energies on Sunday said the US Customs and Border Protection (CBP) has confirmed after a detailed investigation that the company did not export to the United States solar modules manufactured using Chinese-origin solar cells and that the CBP's determination "is limited to a narrow subset of certain historical import entries".

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In a media statement, Waaree Energies said it wishes to clarify recent media reports regarding the determination issued by the US Customs and Border Protection ("CBP") in EAPA Consolidated Investigation No. 8163.

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"Following a detailed investigation, including an on-site verification of Waaree's manufacturing facility in India, CBP expressly confirmed that - Waaree did not export to the United States solar modules manufactured using Chinese-origin solar cells; Waaree fully cooperated throughout the investigation; CBP drew no adverse inference against the Company; and CBP declined the petitioner's request to make an evasion finding covering all of Waaree's imports," the statement said.

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The statement also noted that the determination is not a final adjudication.

The Company said it is currently evaluating all available legal remedies with its US trade counsel.

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"Under applicable US law, Waaree has the right to seek a de novo administrative review and thereafter, judicial review before the US Court of International Trade," the statement said.

Waaree said it remains committed to the highest standards of regulatory compliance, transparency, and governance.

The Company's US business continues to operate normally, and there is no impact on ongoing manufacturing, customer deliveries, or commercial operations," the statement added.

Waaree said it will continue to cooperate with the relevant authorities and will provide appropriate updates as and when required in accordance with applicable laws and regulatory requirements.

The clarification came in the wake of reports in sections of media about June 23 determination made by CBP under an Enforce and Protect Act (EAPA) investigation which claimed that Waaree had evaded certain anti-dumping and countervailing duty (AD/CVD) orders applicable to specific solar imports linked to Vietnam and Malaysia.

Waaree Energies is India's largest solar PV module manufacturer and has expanded its manufacturing footprint to the United States with a solar module facility in the country. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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