CBRE Bolsters Asia Pacific Hotels & Hospitality Capabilities in India with Senior Appointment

BusinessWire India

Advertisement

New Delhi [India], March 16: CBRE today announced the appointment of Nikhil Shah as Senior Executive Director, Hotels & Hospitality, Capital Markets, India, further enhancing the firm's advisory capabilities across the region.

Advertisement

Based in Mumbai, Shah brings two decades of experience across hospitality investment and transaction advisory. He has built market-leading platforms and executed high-value, complex transactions across asset classes.

Advertisement

With expertise spanning banking, private equity, and capital raising, Shah will focus on enhancing transaction execution in India's hotels and hospitality sector. He will advise clients on investment opportunities and support operational scale-up for hotel portfolios.

Commenting on Shah's appointment, Anshuman Magazine, Chairman & CEO, India, Southeast Asia, Middle East & Africa, for CBRE, said, "Nikhil's appointment reflects our commitment to growing the hotels & hospitality businesses across the region. His depth of experience will play a crucial role in strengthening collaboration between our Capital Markets team in India and the broader Hotels team in the APAC region, ensuring seamless execution and client support."

Advertisement

"Shah is widely recognised as a hotel investment veteran and leader in India. With Shah joining our team, we are poised to drive significant growth in our hotels and hospitality business and to expand our capabilities in this sector," said Nikhil Bhatia, Managing Director and Co-Head of Capital Markets, India, for CBRE.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)