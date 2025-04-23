BusinessWire India

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 23: CBRE South Asia Pvt. Ltd, India's leading real estate consulting firm, today announced the launch of Investment IQ, a groundbreaking real-time Investment Risk Monitoring (IRM) platform. This innovative tool marks a significant milestone as the first of its kind digital monitoring solution in the real estate industry in India, designed to empower real estate developers, investors and lenders within the Banking, Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI) segment stakeholders.

Investment IQ addresses the critical need for streamlined, data-driven decision-making in the dynamic Indian real estate market. The platform provides a comprehensive, one-stop solution for analyzing real estate portfolios in real-time, offering unparalleled transparency and control. The platform's robust features include the ability to track financial exposure, returns, and surpluses/ IRRs on a deal-wise and asset-wise basis. It also enables planned versus performance analytics, allowing investors and lenders to monitor real-time comparisons of sales, costs, and construction progress against business plans. To enhance visualization and analysis, Investment IQ incorporates photo libraries, 360° walkthroughs, and time-lapse visuals of real estate projects, all consolidated in a single, user-friendly interface.

Investment IQ's intelligent integration capabilities provide executive summaries for CXOs and detailed views for project teams, including access to project approvals, NOCs, invoices, and automatically flagged open items. This ensures stakeholders have access to critical information, facilitating informed and timely decisions. Leading financial institutions and investors in India have adopted the platform, realizing its transformative benefits, with several more in the onboarding phase.

Anshuman Magazine, Chairman & CEO - India, South-East Asia, Middle East & Africa, CBRE, said, "Investment IQ was developed in-house by CBRE's dedicated team to address the long-standing challenge of fragmented data across multiple platforms, which often led to delays in decision-making and missed opportunities. This platform represents our commitment to leveraging technology to provide our clients a competitive edge in the Indian real estate market. By providing real-time data and analytics, CBRE is empowering developers, investors and lenders to make more informed decisions, which will contribute to the overall growth and stability of the market. We anticipate this platform will be a game changer for the industry."

Rami Kaushal, Managing Director, Consulting & Valuation Services, India, Middle East & Africa CBRE, said, "Investment IQ is crucial for enhancing transparency and efficiency in the Indian real estate sector. Building on our leadership position, we are targeting to capture a dominating market share in this segment over the next two years. Investment IQ will allow developers, lenders and investors to have a much clearer and faster view of their real estate investments. We believe the transparency and speed of information will change how the industry operates."

