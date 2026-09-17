CBRE Leads India Real Estate Investment Sales Activity in H1 2026, Captures More Than Half the Market

CBRE Retains Top Global Position With a Market Share of 23%

New Delhi, Delhi, India

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CBRE was the top-ranked firm for commercial real estate investment sales in India during the first half of 2026, according to MSCI Real Assets.

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MSCI Real Assets credited CBRE with a 55% market share across all property types in India in H1 2026 - more than half of all tracked investment sales activity in the country during the period.

CBRE also held the top spot in two of India's most active asset classes: development sites (77% market share) and apartment/residential assets (100% market share).

"Commanding more than half of India's investment sales market is a strong signal of the confidence investors continue to place in CBRE," said Anshuman Magazine, Chairman and CEO, India, South-East Asia, Middle East and Africa, CBRE. "Our leadership reflects where and how we see the strongest capital flows in India today, and we expect that momentum to continue through the second half of 2026."

CBRE retained the No. 1 position globally for commercial real estate investment sales with a 23% market share. The firm also ranked No. 1 for commercial real estate investment sales in Asia Pacific with a 33% market share, a 1,100-basis-point lead over its nearest competitor — and held the top spot in Australia, Hong Kong SAR, Japan, New Zealand and Thailand, as well as India.

About CBRE Group, Inc.

CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE: CBRE), a Fortune 500 and S&P 500 company headquartered in Dallas, is the world’s largest commercial real estate services and investment firm and a premier provider of critical infrastructure services. The company has more than 155,000 employees serving clients in more than 100 countries. CBRE serves clients through four business segments: Advisory (leasing, sales, debt origination, mortgage servicing, valuations); Building Operations & Experience (facilities management, property management, flex space & experience, critical infrastructure); Project Management (program management, project management, cost consulting); Real Estate Investments (investment management, development).

Please visit our website at www.cbre.com.

CBRE was the first International Property Consultancy to set up an office in India in 1994. Since then, the operations have grown to include more than 13,000 professionals across 17 offices, with a presence in more than 100 cities in India. In 2025, CBRE topped the list of India’s “Best Employers” by TIME and Statista. In 2026, CBRE was awarded the “Leading IPC of the Year” at ETNow.in Realty Conclave & Awards 2026. CBRE provides clients with a wide range of real estate solutions, including Strategic Consulting, Valuations/Appraisals, Capital Markets, Leasing, Global Workplace Solutions & Property Management, and Project Management. The guiding principle at CBRE is to provide strategic solutions that make real estate holdings more productive and economically efficient for its clients across all service lines.

Please visit our website at www.cbre.co.in

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